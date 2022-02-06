MILLIGAN COLLEGE — The Highlands Youth Ensemble will mark its 20th year by presenting its annual Valentine’s Day musical revue, “Celebrate!” on Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Gregory Center on the Milligan College campus.
The revue features songs from Broadway, pop, country, disco (yes, disco!) and some legends of American music.
The fun, high-energy concert benefits all the choirs of the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy. An online auction will also be held Feb. 9-12.
An encore performance of “Celebrate!” will be presented April 11 at 7:30 p.m. on the Gilliam Stage at Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia.
Tickets for each performance are $25 for adults and $15 for students. For online auction information or to purchase tickets, visit www.meccacademy.org/concerts.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble was founded by Artistic Director Emerita Beth Perkinson McCoy in 2002 as an outgrowth of the East Tennessee Children’s Choir. Singers who had “aged out” of ETCC wanted to continue to sing together, and McCoy formed the ensemble to allow them the opportunity.
Since its founding, the Highlands Youth Ensemble has performed in Hungary in the International Chamber Choir competition (2006), in Greece at the Festival of the Aegean (2014), in Ireland (2018), and three times at Carnegie Hall (2006, 2010, 2016), including once as a featured ensemble. They were also chosen by audition to perform for the American Choral Directors Association Southern Division Conference (2016).
Auditions for the ensemble are held in the summer, and any high school singer from East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is eligible.