Looking for a fun learning opportunity for the whole family? Want to explore the great outdoors without leaving the comfort of home?
The Clinch Coalition launches its 14th annual Naturalist Rally online Saturday, Sept. 26, with a wide array of free programs led by experts, educators and knowledgeable naturalists from throughout the region.
Program topics include edible and medicinal mushrooms, raptors, poison ivy, nature journaling, wildflowers, nature photography, birds, High Knob landforms, reptiles/amphibians on High Knob, the Virginia Big Tree Project and solar energy.
All of the programs will be easily accessible through The Clinch Coalition’s Facebook page and website, clinchcoalition.net. The presentations are free and open to the public.
The Clinch Coalition Naturalist Rally began in 2008, and has always highlighted the diverse environment of the High Knob region along the border of Wise and Scott counties in Southwest Virginia. This year, because of the pandemic, organizers were forced to think outside the box — to come up with a way to continue to showcase this unique natural landscape without actually bringing people together there.
The answer was a virtual rally featuring 12- to 15-minute programs presented by the same skilled and knowledgeable experts who turn out year after year for this family-friendly event.
Participating organizations include the University of Virginia at Wise, Bays Mountain Park, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Upper Tennessee River Roundtable, Appalachian Voices, Natural Tunnel State Park, The Nature Conservancy, Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI) and the Virginia Master Naturalist High Knob Chapter.
The Clinch Coalition formed in August 1998 when a small group of concerned citizens organized to protect southwest Virginia’s great natural resources. The group works to make the public aware and actively involved with the environment through educational programs, guided hikes, trail work and the High Knob Naturalist Rally.
The Clinch Coalition works with the U.S. Forest Service to make the High Knob Naturalist Rally possible each year. To learn more about The Clinch Coalition and its mission to “protect and preserve the forest, wildlife and watersheds of our national forest and surrounding communities for present and future generations,” visit The Clinch Coalition website at clinchcoalition.net.