KINGSPORT — Exchange Place will highlight its three basic missions during its first Heritage Sunday of 2022, giving visitors an opportunity to become familiar with the living history farm in a more relaxed, yet educational, setting.
Heritage Sunday will be held June 26 from 2-4:30 p.m. — and all three of the farm’s basic missions will be on display.
The farm’s educational mission will be represented by the vibrant Overmountain Weavers Guild, which will be demonstrating its members’ considerable talents in spinning and weaving. Guild members will also answer any questions visitors may have about the fiber arts.
The historical aspects of the farm will also be on display, as volunteers will be on hand in many of the buildings to share the history and other information about each structure, erected by either the Gaines or Preston families long before the War Between the States. The garden, which logically sits next to the kitchen, will also be staffed with master gardeners, who will be able to describe what is grown there and how each item was used by families in those antebellum years.
Because Exchange Place remains an active, working farm, it features a collection of resident animals, most of whom will be highly visible during Heritage Sunday. People wanting to meet the farm’s horse, shorthorn milking cow and its very vocal Jerusalem donkey should head over to the 1851 barn during the event. Guests might also catch a glimpse of the farm’s pair of American Guinea hogs, as well as its chickens, roosters and sheep throughout the day.
Admission to the Heritage Sunday event is $5 per person with those under the age of 12 admitted free. Proceeds from the event go toward the care of resident animals, plus the continued restoration and preservation of the site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
Exchange Place introduced Heritage Sunday events last year to give people more opportunities to tour the farmstead on select days with smaller crowds than the site’s annual festivals normally bring in.
Exchange Place is a living history farm whose mission is to preserve and interpret the heritage of mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee. The nonprofit organization is maintained and operated entirely by volunteers and is supported by donations, fundraisers, memberships and grants.
For more information, call Exchange Place at 423-288-6071, email exchangeplacefestivals@gmail.com or visit www.exchangeplace.info.