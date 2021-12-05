The Heritage Alliance in Jonesborough is ho-ho-hosting its riotously fun trivia night in December with questions to test your knowledge of all things festive and historical.
The holiday-themed and history-based trivia event will be held Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
Not a “history buff”? Don’t worry. The questions cover a wide range of topics and categories and include something for everyone. There will be questions about holiday celebrations, movies, music and more.
Joe Spiker, head docent of the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, and Megan Cullen Tewell, programming coordinator at the Heritage Alliance, will co-host the event, tallying points and administering prizes to the winners.
Teams (of up to six people) can register up until the evening of the event, which will kick off at 7 p.m. and last about an hour and a half. Teams should check in with the hosts prior to the event, which is open to all ages.
The cost is $5 per person, although additional donations are appreciated. Participants can register individuals or teams online at http://www.heritageall.org/trivia.
The project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. Call 423-753-9580 or 423-753-4580 to learn more. You can email the organizaton at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.