The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is asking local residents to submit their favorite recipes for a new project. The request comes as part of an initiative to create the organization’s first-ever community cookbook.
The cookbook represents an effort to celebrate Appalachian foodways by collecting, preserving and sharing local recipes.
The Heritage Alliance is accepting submissions from July 16 to Aug. 16. Categories include: appetizers, soups and salads, side dishes and vegetables, main dishes, breads and rolls, desserts and miscellaneous. Contributors can submit as many entries as they like, and their names will appear in the cookbook alongside their dishes. The final product will be published and available for sale by the end of 2020, and will feature various recipes, as well as information about the history and culture of Appalachian food.
This community-based project is part of the programming for the Heritage Alliance’s inaugural “Taste of Tennessee” event, an online Appalachian food festival that launches Saturday, Aug. 22.
Send entries by mail to the Heritage Alliance, 212 E. Sabin Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659, or submit by email to Programming Coordinator Megan Cullen Tewell at [email protected].
To learn more about the community cookbook, the “Taste of Tennessee” event, or the Heritage Alliance, call (423) 753-9580 or email [email protected]. You can also visit the Heritage Alliance website at www.heritageall.org.