Submitted by Anne Mason
The Heritage Alliance will host a special after-hours reception on Sept. 23 at the Jonesborough & Washington County History Museum, located inside the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center.
Community members are encouraged to attend and take part in history and games, tour the current exhibits, and share their thoughts on what they’d like to see in the local museum. The current exhibits include “The Noblest Art: A Local History of the Circus” and “A Tale of Three Houses.”
The museum has been located in the Visitor’s Center since the 1980s and, though there have been several changes over time, some things haven’t changed since the museum was built over 30 years ago. That’s why the Heritage Alliance, which maintains the museum, would like to hear from the public about what they’d like to see happen with and in the space.
“We host temporary exhibits every year, and we’re excited to showcase our exhibit all about the circus in Washington County, as well as our preservation exhibit that focuses on the Embree, Kyker and Wassom houses in Telford, Tennessee,” said Anne Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance.
“A county museum is where a community gets to tell its story. Please come and visit the museum and share your ideas with us,” she added.
Items currently on display include an early 1900s “Crazy Quilt” from the Wassom family, several items discovered underground at the Embree House, and the clock that used to keep time in the 1847 Washington County Courthouse.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of the region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. Call the office at 423-753-9580 or email [email protected] for more information or to share input. Additional information can also be found online at www.heritageall.org/.