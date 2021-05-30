The Heritage Alliance is serving up a new dining experience in Jonesborough this summer.
The Summer Supper series is a monthly offering taking place from now through September and featuring a fine meal served on various historic lawns throughout the area. All suppers will start at 6 p.m., and tickets for each supper are limited to 26 guests. Tickets can be purchased through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing website at Jonesborough.com/tickets.
The first Summer Supper was held May 22 at February Hill.
Other dates and locations include June 12 on Spring Street, July 24 at the Warner Institute, Aug. 14 at the Historic Embree Farm in Telford, and Sept. 18 at a home on East Main Street.
If you are interested in attending more than one supper, you must purchase separate tickets for each date. Tickets are $45 each. The Heritage Alliance will observe all CDC safety guidelines throughout the event. Supper locations are subject to change.
The Summer Suppers represent a new fundraiser for the Heritage Alliance. The funds from ticket sales will help the nonprofit organization continue its educational programs, whether in-person or virtual. Ticket sales are nonrefundable, but they are considered a donation. In the case of inclement weather, tents will be utilized on the lawn; Heritage Alliance will only reschedule the event in case of extreme or dangerous weather.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. To learn more, visit the website at heritageall.org or call (423) 753-9580.