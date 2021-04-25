Hear Me Roar
Submitted by Rachel Meade
Avery and Aiden Meade having fun at the Hear Me Roar event at Creation Kingdom Zoo. Such a great event for a great cause! This year’s Hear Me Roar event, supporting Waiting to Hear, was held April 17. Waiting to Hear, a nonprofit based in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, was created in 2013 “to help deaf kids... HEAR.” The organization is dedicated to helping individuals with hearing loss succeed in the “hearing world,” and advocates for the use of cochlear implants and hearing amplification for those seeking a listening and spoken language outcome. To learn more about Waiting to Hear, visit www.WaitingToHear.org.