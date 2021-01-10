Submitted by Drew Deakins
Upper East Tennessee Human Development would like to extend a big thank you to Sombody Loves Me, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the less fortunate in Northeast Tennessee, for its assistance with helping Head Start children and others.
Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the East Tennessee Foundation specifically for Head Start children in Hancock and Hawkins counties and donations from Somebody Loves Me’s warehouse, 101 Head Start children from the two counties received Christmas gifts, including toys, shoes and clothing.
Another $5,000 grant from the East Tennessee Foundation was used to help an additional 89 children from Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
An additional 190 children in Carter, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties — 90 of whom were Head Start children — were also served during the holidays using only donations from the Somebody Loves Me organization’s warehouse.
Families were referred to the charity for assistance by UETHDA’s Head Start program and Neighborhood Service Centers, along with the Morristown Housing Authority, Regional Health Departments, Department of Children’s Services, BTES and Branch House.
Somebody Loves Me, Inc., is located in Rogersville, Tennessee. To learn more about the organization or to donate or volunteer, contact Director Norma Tremblay at ntremblay@somebodylovesmeinc.org.
Headquartered in Kingsport at the VO Dobbins Complex, UETHDA has been providing the tools, education and support for a better life for over 50 years. UETHDA serves eight counties in Northeast Tennessee, including Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi.
It offers a variety of programs from emergency assistance to more long-term paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and more. UETHDA operates nine neighborhood service centers in its eight counties. To learn more about UETHDA, visit www.uethda.org.