Submitted by Sheldon Livesay
SURGOINSVILLE — More than 350 people gathered at Hope Community Church in Surgoinsville on May 23 for the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade kickoff banquet.
The event sets the stage for the four-day “countywide” evangelistic event to be held in Hawkins County and surrounding communities in late August.
Since last fall, representatives of local community churches have been meeting and talking to Go Tell Ministries about holding a crusade in Hawkins County. In January, they stepped up those meetings when representatives from 30 churches met to confirm their commitment for a crusade and to select leaders for a dozen committees needed to make it successful.
The Lakeway Area in Morristown held the Lakeway Go Tell Crusade in April 2019 using the same evangelist, Rick Gage. Pastor Dean Haun from First Baptist Church in Morristown acted as chairman of the Lakeway Crusade to organize the event.
Held at the Expo Center, it drew 17,000 people over the four-day period and saw 1,000 people make decisions for Christ.
Hamblen County partnered with churches from four surrounding counties, and pastors were appointed to serve as coordinators in each county.
During the Upper East Tennessee kickoff event, Rogersville pastor John Butler announced this year’s Go Tell Crusade will take place Aug. 28-31 in and around Hawkins County.
Haun, the featured speaker at the kickoff, outlined the strategies used by Lakeway pastors to coordinate a successful event. He told attendees that in addition to the initial 2019 crusade’s success, participating churches are still seeing benefits from it.
Haun has been traveling to cities that are in the planning stages for a crusade to speak to pastors, sharing the success of the Lakeway Crusade and the benefits they will see if they participate in the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade. Haun said the time, energy and resources it takes to host an event offer great rewards during and afterward.
The Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade has elected the Rev. John Butler, the Rev. Heath Smith, the Rev. Dannie Bell and the Rev. Kevin Wisecarver as co-chairmen. In addition, 12 team leaders have been identified.
In addition to the main event, there will be crusade-sponsored activities leading up to the August date. Interested churches can call East Rogersville Baptist Church at 423-272-2496 to learn more.
