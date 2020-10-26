Halloween certainly looks a little different this year. As every family weighs the safety of trick-or-treating or partaking in some of the usual favorites, local venues say they’re doing everything they can to make families feel safe and welcome.
Key factors for local attractions have included a move to outdoor activities, the employment of social distancing guidelines, the required use of face coverings (not the Halloween kind) in close proximity to others, drive-in or drive-thru events, and, in some cases, new reservation systems to limit numbers and provide ample space between family groups.
Here are just a few of the Haunts & Happenings on tap this Halloween week.
A-maze-ing adventures
• Fender’s Farm in Jonesborough is offering its fun farm activities, including its Scooby-Doo themed corn maze, cow train and more from 4 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, and its haunted attractions beginning at dark Oct. 30-31. In addition, Fender’s is offering reservation-required, family farm field trips from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
• LaFollette’s Greenhouse and Farms is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It also hosts Family Days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31. There’s a corn maze, playground, hayrides and the opportunity to pick your own pumpkin. Adult admission is $10; youth admission is $8.
• The Punkin’ Patch in Nickelsville, Virginia, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 8 p.m., Sundays, through Oct. 31. It offers a farm visit featuring a hayride, visit to the corn maze and petting zoo for $5. In addition to pumpkins, the farm also sells a wide array of gourds, mums, jams and jellies. For more details or to make a reservation, call (276) 479-3228.
• Stickley Farm in Bluff City will host its Family Fun Fall Festival from 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 31. The maze, honoring 100 years of women’s suffrage, haunted attractions and farm are also open Fridays from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Visit thestickleyfarm.com for details.
Scary (and not-so-scary) family fun
• S.R.S. Paranormal will return to Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site for another ‘night of fright’ Oct. 27 from 6 to 11 p.m. There will be a limit of 10-15 participants (ages 12 and older) each night. The cost is $25. Call (423) 926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to register in advance. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 South Roan St. in Johnson City.
• Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Haunted Forest will be open from 8 to midnight, Oct. 29-31. Admission is $10. It’s located at 5740 Carters Valley Road in Mount Carmel.
• Historic Jonesborough is hosting a Jack-O-Lantern Drive-Thru from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 29-31 on Main Street. Visitors are encouraged to drive through or take a walk along the route to view the display. Anyone who’d like to participate can pick up a pumpkin at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and Emporium from 2 to 6 p.m., Oct. 26, carve it and return it between 2 and 6 p.m. Oct. 28 to have it featured in the display. There will be prize winners posted on the Main Street Jonesborough social media pages.
• Main Street Jonesborough will host present “Hocus Pocus,” “Scared Shrekless” and “Toy Story of Terror” in its Halloween-themed Movies on Main: Drive-In Edition beginning at 7 p.m., Oct. 30. Two Halloween short movies will be shown, followed by “Hocus Pocus” at 8 p.m. The movies will be displayed behind the Washington County Courthouse. Tickets are $10 per car and admission is limited to ensure appropriate state guidelines are followed. Visit the website at Jonesborough.com for details.
• The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism will host the Haunted Half Marathon, organized by The Goose Chase, at 8:30 a.m., Oct. 31. The Haunted Half will follow a 13-mile course in and around Blountville. Runners dress in costume and there is music and spooky decorations along the course. Participants and spectators are encouraged to use social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask (not just the Halloween kind). Registration is available online at www.thegoosechase.org.
• Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is celebrating founder Juliette Gordon Low with a Halloween birthday celebration from 10 a.m. to noon at the Johnson City Service Center, located at 1100 Woodland Ave., Suite 600. There will be fun activities, a fall craft and special deals in the shop for Scouting families. Safety precautions will be taken and cloth face masks (in addition to any costume-related masks) will be required.
Trunk-or-treats
• The Volunteer High School Key Club will host a community trunk-or-treat Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the VHS school parking lot. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are strongly recommended.
• Cumberland Bowl Park in Lee County will host a trunk-or-treat from 4-7 p.m., Oct. 31.
• Sayrah Barn in Hawkins County will host a trunk-or-treat starting at 5 p.m., Oct. 31. Anyone who’d like to set up a trunk for the event is asked to call (423) 754-8399.
• St. Clair Ballpark in Hawkins County will hold a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31.
• Port City Church in Kingsport will host a Boo Bash Drive Thru Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31. Families will enter through a balloon arch for popcorn, decorations, a large bag of candy, hot chocolate and a movie.
• Persia Baptist Church in Hawkins County will hold a trunk-or-treat at 6 p.m., Oct. 31.
