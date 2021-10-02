Editor’s note: Due to evolving COVID-19 protocols in the region, be sure to check with the hosting organizations to verify details of the events before making plans.
Fall is starting to look pretty festive around these parts. Here’s a look at just a few of the local haunts and happenings on tap in coming weeks. Share your upcoming events at [email protected].
• Appalachia OktoberFest will be held Oct. 1-2 in Appalachia, Virginia. Visit wisecounty.org.
• The 44th Annual Unicoi County Apple Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 1-2. Features arts and crafts, a large food court highlighting all things apple, two entertainment stages, a children’s area, and a variety of tournaments and contests for all ages. Call 423-743-3000.
• The National Storytelling Festival will be held virtually Oct. 1-2 with continued viewing access available for two weeks following the final show. The International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough will present 20-plus hours of storytelling from more than 30 master storytellers. For ticket information visit www.storytellingcenter.net/festival/main/.
• The Kingsport Public Library’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest is underway. Contestants of all ages are welcome to show off their pumpkin-decorating skills using craft materials, carvings or both. To enter, simply finish your pumpkin creation, take a picture, and email the photo to [email protected]. Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Voting will take place via Google forms from Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. Winners will be announced on Halloween. Call 423-229-9489 for details
• Folk Fest on Broad will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 2, on Broad Street in downtown Kingsport. Features live music, food truck rally, local vendors and more.
• The 2021 Harvest Festival, featuring fun for the whole family, will be held Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holston Mountain Artisans, located at 214 Park Street in Abingdon, Virginia. Masks are requested. There’ll be food vendors, live artisan demonstrations throughout the day and live music by the Yates Family Band at 1 p.m. Apple butter and fresh-pressed apple cider will be made on site and available for purchase. Call 276-628-7721.
• The Washington County Library is hosting its virtual trick-or-treating alternative. Participating businesses in Historic Jonesborough will have QR codes displayed in their windows; these codes will be changed every Wednesday from Oct. 4-24. Each code equals a specific prize, ranging from handfuls of candy, full-sized candy bars or digital raffle tickets for giveaways. Prize pickup will be Oct. 25-29. To participate, visit https://wclibrarytn.beanstack.com/reader365 to register. The Beanstack app is also available for both iOS and Android devices. Registration continues until Oct. 17. The event is free and open to all ages. Email [email protected] for more details.
• Birthplace of Country Music Museum presents “Spookers & Haints: Affrilachian Storytelling” with Lyn Ford on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. This virtual campfire storytelling event is free via Zoom, but participants must preregister online at BirthplaceofCountryMusic.org.
• The Kingsport Public Library invites teens in grades 6 through 12 to Glen Bruce Park for Creepy Crafts on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. Participants will be decorating masquerade masks and making scareariums. All supplies are provided. The event is free, and advance registration is not required.
• Heritage Days will be held Oct. 8-10 in historic downtown Rogersville. Features traditional music, storytellers, children’s activities, demonstrations, a juried craft show, food court and antique quilts, cars and farm equipment. Call (423) 272-5171 or visit www.rogersvilleheritage.org.
• Wildlife Weekend at Steele Creek Park will be held Oct. 8-9. It begins Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome reception and lecture titled “The Gray Fossil Site: A Unique Record of Prehistoric Life in the Appalachians” by ETSU’s Dr. Joshua X. Samuels. The lecture is free, but advance registration is required at www.bristoltn.org/fossils. Activities continue Oct. 9 with educational programming and presentations for nature lovers all ages. For a complete schedule, visit www.bristoltn.org/wildlifeweekend.
• Fall Fest will be held Oct. 9 at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium in Kingsport. Children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. are free with park admission and include pumpkin painting, animal mask crafts, airbrush tattoos and more. There’ll be live music in the amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a cake walk at 3 p.m. at the Lily Pad Pavilion. There’ll be food trucks on site throughout the day.
• 1864 Base Ball, featuring the Abingdon Blues vs. the Wytheville Statesmen, will be held Oct. 9 at Fairview Farm and Homestead, located at 908 Hillman Hwy. in Abingdon, Virginia. All games start at 1 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 10. Bring a chair or blanket for this family event. Admission is free. However, donations will be accepted. Drinks will be available for purchase. Call 276-477-0212 for details.
• The 43rd Annual Wise Fall Fling will be held Oct. 9-10 in Wise, Virginia. This year’s theme is “No Place Like Home.” Features 5K race and fitness walk, a beauty pageant, community-wide yard sale, ghost walk, contests, arts and crafts, music and more. Visit wisefallfling.com for the latest.
• Rocky Mount Museum’s Fall Festival will be Oct. 9-10 at Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats. Costumed interpreters, museum tours and more. Call 423-538-7396.
• MECC’s Home Craft Days will be held Oct. 15-17 on the campus of Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Live music, arts and crafts, demonstrations, food vendors and more. Visit homecraftdays.org.
• The Fall-O-Dendron Festival will be held Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Roan Mountain State Park. Features a living history program, handmade arts and crafts festival, and music at the park amphitheater.
• William King Museum of Art’s Free Outdoor Halloween Movie Night will be held Oct. 16 at Latture Field in Abingdon, Virginia. Show time is 8 p.m. Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks to enjoy Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion.”
• Heritage Autumn Sunday, featuring the blacksmith shop, will be held Oct. 17 at the Exchange Place: Gaines-Preston Farm in Kingsport. Call 423-288-6071.
• The Kingsport Public Library will host a virtual Beetlejuice Trivia Night on Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. A link to the Kahoot trivia will be posted on the library’s event calendar on the day of the event at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
• Family Night: Halloween Takeover at William King Museum of Art will be held Oct. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. Decorate a trick-or-treat bag and take a family-friendly ghost tour of the museum. Free. Call 276-628-5005, ext. 114, or visit WilliamKingMuseum.org to RSVP.
• Haunting on the Mount will be held Oct 15-16, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats. Call 423-538-7396 or visit rockymountmuseum.com.
• A Spot on the Hill, the original, research-based play featuring real stories of real lives, returns to the Old Jonesborough Cemetery on Oct. 15-16 and 22-23 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no indoor performances. Limited tickets are available for $8 each, and proceeds benefit the Heritage Alliance’s educational programs and initiatives Audience members should arrive 15 minutes prior to show time. Parking is available at the First Baptist Church and downtown. The program is not suggested for children under 10. To purchase tickets, call the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center at 423-753-1010 or visit Jonesborough.com/tickets.
• Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held Oct. 16 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St., in Johnson City. The family-friendly event features crafts, a hayride and stories, as well as spooky stories in the cave as darkness falls. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Visit tiptonhaynes.org, find them on Facebook, or call 423-926-3631 for more details.
• The Kingsport Public Library invites teens in grades 6 through 12 to decorate a haunted gingerbread house on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. All supplies are provided. This is a free event; registration is not required.
• Boo at the Zoo will be held Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City, Virginia. For details visit www.creationkingdomzoo.com or call 276-479-1910.
• Haunted Hill Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating, hosted by the William King Museum of Art, will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. Candy stations will be set up around Academy Drive. Visit www.williamkingmuseum.org.
• The Kingsport Public Library’s Outdoor STEM Club will meet Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park to make spooky glow-in-the-dark slime, while also learning about the many different animals and plants that glow in the dark. Outdoor STEM Club is open to students in grades K through 5. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are recommended. Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.
• The Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru will be held Oct. 28-Oct. 31 in the town of Jonesborough and community members are invited to get involved. Those interested in participating are invited to pick up a pumpkin from the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., on Monday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Take the pumpkin home, carve it and bring it back to the center on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. or on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The pumpkins will be lit and on display along Main Street during the Jack-o-Lantern Drive Thru, Oct. 28-31, from 6 to 9 p.m. each evening. There will be three prize categories for participants: kids, family and adults. Winners will be announced on social media and will receive gift certificates to use in downtown businesses.
• Downtown Elizabethton Trick-or-Treating, hosted by Main Street Elizabethton, will be Friday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Downtown merchants, civic clubs and other organizations will hand out candy throughout the downtown area.
• The Town of Jonesborough’s Drive-In Movie Night will feature Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on Friday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. behind the Washington County Courthouse. The cost is $10 per car, and registration information will be announced on Historic Jonesborough’s Facebook page. At check-in, attendees will be refunded $10 in JAMSA coins that can be used in most downtown shops and restaurants. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m.
• Downtown Kingsport Trick-or-Treat on the Street will be held Oct. 30 from noon to 2 p.m.
• Brews & Boos, a spooky fundraiser for Brews & Tunes, will be held Oct. 30 in Jonesborough. Costumes are encouraged. Visit www.jonesborough.com.
• The Town of Abingdon, Virginia, will observe Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating limited to children 12 and younger. All trick-or-treating must conclude by 10 p.m.