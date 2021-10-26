Editor’s notes: Due to evolving COVID-19 protocols in the region, be sure to check with hosting organizations to verify details before venturing out.
Here’s a look at just a few of the local haunts and happenings on tap in coming weeks. Share your upcoming events at communitynews@timesnews.net.
• The Exchange Place will host a virtual Witches Wynd beginning Oct. 22 and available through Oct. 31. Log on to witcheswynd.com and experience tales of the macabre, the paranormal and the unexplained, all from the comfort of home. Exchange Place suggests a $10 donation, which can be paid with any major credit card at the time of viewing. For more details call 423-288-6071.
• Voting in the Kingsport Public Library’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest continues via Google forms through Oct. 29. Winners will be announced on Halloween. Call the library at 423-229-9489 for details.
• Doug’s Super Wash presents “The Tunnel of Terror,” Kingsport’s first haunted car wash, Oct. 25-30 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. Located at 2605 E. Stone Dr., the cost is $25 per car and includes Doug’s Top Line Ceramic Wash, all the scare you can handle and a goodie bag for kids.
• The True and Chilling Tales Tour, a history town tour of eerie tales, will take place Oct. 27, 28, 31 and Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. through downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to 16 people, so guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. The tours (held rain or shine) depart from the Chester Inn, located at 116 W. Main St. Call 423-753-9580 or 423-753-4580.
• The Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru will be held Oct. 28-Oct. 31 in the town of Jonesborough. Pumpkins will be on display along Main Street from 6 to 9 p.m. each evening. There will be three prize categories for participants: kids, family and adults. Winners will be announced on social media and will receive gift certificates for downtown businesses.
• The Kingsport Public Library’s After Hours Book Club will discuss Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Mexican Gothic” on Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park.
• Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site in Elizabethton will host Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. featuring an evening of family-friendly stories, songs and tales. Call 423-543-5808.
• The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre will perform “The Haunting of Hill House” on Oct. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. in the Regional Center for Performing Arts Theatre on the college’s Blountville campus. For tickets call 423-354-5169 or email ewmorritt@northeaststate.edu.
• Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host a Haunted Forest at Station 1, 5740 Carters Valley Road, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 29 and 30.
• Boo at the Zoo will be held Oct. 29-30 at Creation Kingdom Zoo. Visit www.creationkingdomzoo.com or call 276-479-1910.
• Downtown Elizabethton Trick-or-Treating, hosted by Main Street Elizabethton, will be Friday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Downtown merchants, civic clubs and other organizations will hand out candy throughout the downtown.
• LampLight Theatre presents "Boo Who?" — a whodunnit mystery dinner theatre featuring a BBQ dinner, spooky stories and ghoulish giggles — on the "Leerie Stage" at the Emporium at 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Includes a walking tour of downtown Kingsport. Adult tickets are $30. Call 423-343-1766 or visit lamplighttheatre.com.
• The Town of Jonesborough’s Drive-In Movie Night will feature Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on Friday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. behind the Washington County Courthouse. The cost is $10 per car, and registration information will be announced on Historic Jonesborough’s Facebook page. At check-in, attendees will be refunded $10 in JAMSA coins that can be used in most downtown shops and restaurants. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m.
• Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department's trunk-or-treat event will be held Friday, Oct. 29, beginning at 7 p.m. at 3017 N. John B. Dennis Highway.
• Downtown at Dusk: Halloween Edition returns Friday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is trick-or-treating for adults with over 15 tastings and/or drink samples, all Halloween-themed, throughout downtown Jonesborough. Most drink options will be alcoholic; attendees must be 21 or over. Tickets are $20 each. Visit www.jbohalloween.com for a full listing of Halloween events in Jonesborough.
• The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Girl Scout Leadership Center of Appalachian Highlands, located at 1100 Woodland Ave., in Johnson City. Everyone is invited to enjoy fun activities, celebrate the legacy of the Girl Scouts founder and connect with leaders of the Appalachian Highlands Region.
• The Key Club at Volunteer High School in Church Hill will hold a trunk-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the VHS parking lot.
• Downtown Kingsport’s Trick-or-Treat on the Street will be held Oct. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy crafts and treats at the Kingsport Public Library at Glen Bruce Park, then go door-to-door for sweet treats and spooky specials from downtown merchants. Judging in the inaugural “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest with Pawsitive Ambitions begins at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park. There are three categories: Dogs 25 lbs and under; Dogs over 25 lbs and Doggie Duo, featuring owner and furry friend.
• State Line Baptist Church’s 8th Annual “Trunk or Treat” is Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to the safe, family friendly event. There’ll be free food and fun. The gospel will be presented. The event will be held rain or shine. State Line Baptist is located at 310 W. Carters Valley Road in Kingsport. Questions? Call 423-530-2849.
• First Baptist Church of Kingsport and TNT Sportsplex fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., in Kingsport. Family friendly event features inflatables, face painting, games, a live DJ, onsite concessions available for purchase.
• The George L. Carter Railroad Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University will celebrate the great railroads of the South during its October Heritage Day on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Campus Center Building, 176 Ross Drive. The museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and includes two major exhibit halls, a special child's activity room, and ongoing programs. Masks are required. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome for its upkeep. The museum may be identified by a flashing railroad crossing signal at the back entrance of the Campus Center Building.
• The Rogersville/Hawkins County Trunk-or-Treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in historic downtown Rogersville. Activities will include a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, activities and fun for children 12 and under.
• The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s Trunk or Treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Blountville Middle School track.
• The Town of Gate City’s King Alleyween will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. Ghost, goblins and really spooky things of the dark will gather in Gate City for trunk-or-treats, activities, zombie dancing and hayrides.
• Norton’s Halloween Spooktacular Table Trick-or-Treat event will be held on a closed section of Park Avenue (between 7th and 8th Streets) on Oct. 30 starting at 6 p.m. There will be music, a costume contest, kids activities, candy for the kids, plus food and a beer and wine garden for adults. Instead of a trunk-or-treat, tables will be decorated and kids can go around and receive candy.
• Main Street Jonesborough will host Brews & Boos, a spooky fundraiser for Brews & Tunes, Oct. 30 from 8 to 10 p.m. in Jonesborough’s Storytelling Park. Costumes are encouraged. Featured tellers include Sheila Arnold, Tim Lowry and Connie Regan-Blake. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.jonesborough.com/boos or by calling 423-753-1010. Gates open at 7 p.m. There’ll be live music with concessions available. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. A limited number of tickets will be available at the gate.
• St. Matthew United Methodist Church is offering a Blessing of the Animals event on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. All animals under control (on leash or in carriers) are welcome to receive a blessing. Treats will be available for animals and their owners. St. Matthew is located at 2505 Nathan St., which is one block off Fort Henry and Warpath Drives. An animal costume competition will be held at 3:30 p.m. Call 423-245-3033.
• Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City is hosting a free Candy Carnival Block Party and Drive-Thru Candy Trail on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. Families are invited to dress up (optional) and drive thru the GFC parking lot to receive candy and a few surprises! You can also park and stay to attend the block party, complete with live music, carnival games, prizes, cake walk, inflatables and more fun activities. There will also be outdoor church services on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 9:15 and 11 a.m. Find all the details at gfcnow.com/carnival.
• Grace Christian Church's Second Annual Drive-thru Hullabaloo will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1713 E. Sevier Ave. in Kingsport. Drive thru and receive a treat bag for each child in your car!
• The Town of Abingdon, Virginia, will observe Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating limited to children 12 and younger. All trick-or-treating must conclude by 10 p.m.
• The Town of Norton will celebrate citywide trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 t 8 p.m.