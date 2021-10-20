Editor’s notes: Due to evolving COVID-19 protocols in the region, be sure to check with hosting organizations to verify details before venturing out.
Here’s a look at just a few of the local haunts and happenings on tap in coming weeks. Share your upcoming events at communitynews@timesnews.net.
• The Kingsport Public Library’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest is underway. Voting in the contest will take place via Google forms Oct. 25-29. Winners will be announced on Halloween. Call the library at 423-229-9489 for details.
• LampLight Theatre presents “Charnel House” on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. through Oct. 22. The show is rated PG-13 and includes true-to-life situations and scary images. General admission seating is $12 per person. Reservations are not required, but are recommended to guarantee times and seating. Concessions and gift shop will be available from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
• A Spot on the Hill, the original, research-based play featuring real stories of real lives, returns to the Old Jonesborough Cemetery on Oct. 22-23 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Oct. 23. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no indoor performances. Limited tickets are available for $8 each, and proceeds benefit the Heritage Alliance’s educational programs and initiatives Audience members should arrive 15 minutes prior to show time. Parking is available at the First Baptist Church and downtown. The program is not suggested for children under 10. To purchase tickets, call the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center at 423-753-1010 or visit Jonesborough.com/tickets.
• Family Night: Halloween Takeover at William King Museum of Art will be held Oct. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. Decorate a trick-or-treat bag and take a family-friendly ghost tour of the museum. Free. Call 276-628-5005, ext. 114, or visit WilliamKingMuseum.org to RSVP.
• The Kingsport Public Library invites teens in grades 6 through 12 to decorate a haunted gingerbread house on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. All supplies are provided. This is a free event; registration is not required.
• The Heritage Alliance will host a macabre-themed October History Happy Hour on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center, located at 116 W. Main St. It will also be available via livestream on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. The program is free and open to the public. Roberta Pipitone will present “19th Century American Mourning Rules, Customs, and Symbolism.” Call 423-753-9580 or 423-753-4580 for details.
• The Exchange Place will host a virtual Witches Wynd beginning Oct. 22 and available through Oct. 31. Log on to witcheswynd.com and experience tales of the macabre, the paranormal and the unexplained, all from the comfort of home. Exchange Place suggests a $10 donation, which can be paid with any major credit card at the time of viewing. For more details call 423-288-6071.
• The Fall into Christmas Craft Fair, benefiting Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, will be held Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Hills Christian Church, 16173 Elementary Drive in Abingdon. Admission is free to the public. For more information or a vendor application, contact the club at 276-669-8932.
• Tri-Cities Talent’s Halloween Bash will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St. The fun-filled event is designed for children ages 3 to 11. There’ll be a costume contest with prizes, a costume ball where participants can dance on stage with a light show, a haunted house and a “Freak Show” performance featuring national dance champions performing to spooky favorites. Makayla Byrd, a first-place winner at America’s National Dance Championships will dance the lead role as Winifred Sanderson during the “Hocus Pocus” section. Brianna Roberts, national winner at Star Talent Competition will portray Sarah Sanderson. Abby Crawford, who won first place at USA National Dance Championships, will bring the character of Mary Sanderson to life. Tickets at the door are $10. Call 423-863-6051.
• Haunted Hill Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating, hosted by the William King Museum of Art, will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. Candy stations will be set up around Academy Drive. Visit www.williamkingmuseum.org.
• Downtown Kingsport’s first-ever Creepy Crawl will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants will visit six different downtown businesses and enjoy a delightful beverage at each location with the Pub Crawl beer ambassador Scottie Keats, Jr. Valid ID is required. Halloween costumes strongly encouraged.
• The University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, presents a Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo. The event, co-sponsored by the Gardens and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, caters to dogs and dog lovers and will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the UT Gardens. The event is free to attend. Parade registration is $10 per costume entry (can include multiple dogs as one costume). Participants can register the day of the event beginning at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. and is judged by locally known dog lovers. Event T-shirts also available.
• The Kingsport Public Library’s Outdoor STEM Club will meet Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park to make spooky glow-in-the-dark slime, while also learning about the many different animals and plants that glow in the dark. Outdoor STEM Club is open to students in grades K through 5. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are recommended. Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.
• Doug’s Super Wash presents “The Tunnel of Terror,” Kingsport’s first haunted car wash, Oct. 25-30 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. Located at 2605 E. Stone Dr., the cost is $25 per car and includes Doug’s Top Line Ceramic Wash, all the scare you can handle and a goodie bag for kids.
• The True and Chilling Tales Tour, a history town tour of eerie tales, will take place Oct. 27, 28, 31 and Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. through downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to 16 people, so guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. The tours (held rain or shine) depart from the Chester Inn, located at 116 W. Main St. Call 423-753-9580 or 423-753-4580.
• The Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru will be held Oct. 28-Oct. 31 in the town of Jonesborough. Those interested in participating can pick up a pumpkin from the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., on Monday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Take the pumpkin home, carve it and bring it back to the center. The pumpkins will be on display along Main Street during the Jack-o-Lantern Drive Thru, Oct. 28-31, from 6 to 9 p.m. each evening. There will be three prize categories for participants: kids, family and adults. Winners will be announced on social media and will receive gift certificates for downtown businesses.
• The Kingsport Public Library’s After Hours Book Club will discuss Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Mexican Gothic” on Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park.
• Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site in Elizabethton will host Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. featuring an evening of family-friendly stories, songs and tales. Call 423-543-5808.
• The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre will perform “The Haunting of Hill House” on Oct. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. in the Regional Center for Performing Arts Theatre on the college’s Blountville campus. For tickets call 423-354-5169 or email ewmorritt@northeaststate.edu.
• Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host a Haunted Forest at Station 1, 5740 Carters Valley Road, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 29 and 30.
• Boo at the Zoo will be held Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at Creation Kingdom Zoo. Visit www.creationkingdomzoo.com or call 276-479-1910.
• Downtown Elizabethton Trick-or-Treating, hosted by Main Street Elizabethton, will be Friday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Downtown merchants, civic clubs and other organizations will hand out candy throughout the downtown.
• The Town of Jonesborough’s Drive-In Movie Night will feature Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on Friday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. behind the Washington County Courthouse. The cost is $10 per car, and registration information will be announced on Historic Jonesborough’s Facebook page. At check-in, attendees will be refunded $10 in JAMSA coins that can be used in most downtown shops and restaurants. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m.
• Downtown at Dusk: Halloween Edition returns Friday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is trick-or-treating for adults with over 15 tastings and/or drink samples, all Halloween-themed, throughout downtown Jonesborough. Most drink options will be alcoholic; attendees must be 21 or over. Tickets are $20 each. Visit www.jbohalloween.com for a full listing of Halloween events in Jonesborough.
• Downtown Kingsport’s Trick-or-Treat on the Street will be held Oct. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy crafts and treats at the Kingsport Public Library at Glen Bruce Park, then go door-to-door for sweet treats and spooky specials from downtown merchants. Judging in the inaugural “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest with Pawsitive Ambitions begins at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park. There are three categories: Dogs 25 lbs and under; Dogs over 25 lbs and Doggie Duo, featuring owner and furry friend.
• State Line Baptist Church’s 8th Annual “Trunk or Treat” is Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to the safe, family friendly event. There’ll be free food and fun. The gospel will be presented. The event will be held rain or shine. State Line Baptist is located at 310 W. Carters Valley Road in Kingsport. Questions? Call 423-530-2849.
• First Baptist Church of Kingsport and TNT Sportsplex will co-host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., in Kingsport. Family friendly event features inflatables, face painting, games, a live DJ, onsite concessions available for purchase.
• The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s Trunk or Treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Blountville Middle School track.
• The Town of Gate City’s King Alleyween will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. Ghost, goblins and really spooky things of the dark will gather in Gate City for trunk-or-treats, activities, zombie dancing and hayrides.
• Norton’s Halloween Spooktacular Table Trick-or-Treat event will be held on a closed section of Park Avenue (between 7th and 8th Streets) on Oct. 30 starting at 6 p.m. There will be music, a costume contest, kids activities, candy for the kids, plus food and a beer and wine garden for adults. Instead of a trunk-or-treat, tables will be decorated and kids can go around and receive candy.
• Main Street Jonesborough will host Brews & Boos, a spooky fundraiser for Brews & Tunes, Oct. 30 from 8 to 10 p.m. in Jonesborough’s Storytelling Park. Costumes are encouraged. Featured tellers include Sheila Arnold, Tim Lowry and Connie Regan-Blake. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.jonesborough.com/boos or by calling 423-753-1010. Gates open at 7 p.m. There’ll be live music with concessions available. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. A limited number of tickets will be available at the gate.
• St. Matthew United Methodist Church is offering a Blessing of the Animals event on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. All animals under control (on leash or in carriers) are welcome to receive a blessing. Treats will be available for animals and their owners. St. Matthew is located at 2505 Nathan St., which is one block off Fort Henry and Warpath Drives. An animal costume competition will be held at 3:30 p.m. Call 423-245-3033.
• The Town of Abingdon, Virginia, will observe Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating limited to children 12 and younger. All trick-or-treating must conclude by 10 p.m.
• The Town of Norton will celebrate citywide trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 t 8 p.m.