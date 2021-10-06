Editor’s note: Due to evolving COVID-19 protocols in the region, be sure to check with the hosting organizations to verify details of the events before making plans.
Fall is starting to look pretty festive around these parts. Here’s a look at just a few of the local haunts and happenings on tap in coming weeks. Share your upcoming events at communitynews@timesnews.net.
• The Kingsport Public Library’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest is underway. Contestants of all ages are welcome to show off their pumpkin-decorating skills using craft materials, carvings or both. To enter, simply finish your pumpkin creation, take a picture, and email the photo to programs@kingsportlibrary.org. Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Voting will take place via Google forms from Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. Winners will be announced on Halloween. Call 423-229-9489 for details.
• The Washington County Library is hosting its virtual trick-or-treating alternative. Participating businesses in Historic Jonesborough will have QR codes displayed in their windows; these codes will be changed every Wednesday through Oct. 24. Each code equals a specific prize, ranging from handfuls of candy, full-sized candy bars or digital raffle tickets for giveaways. Prize pickup will be Oct. 25-29. To participate, visit https://wclibrarytn.beanstack.com/reader365 to register. The Beanstack app is also available for both iOS and Android devices. Registration continues until Oct. 17. The event is free and open to all ages. Email amccumber@wclibrarytn.org for more details.
• The Kingsport Public Library invites teens in grades 6 through 12 to Glen Bruce Park for Creepy Crafts on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. Participants will be decorating masquerade masks and making scareariums. All supplies are provided. The event is free, and advance registration is not required.
• The Downtown Kingsport Association will hold its First Thursday Shop & Hop on Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Over 30 downtown shops will have extended shopping hours. Visit the Downtown Kingsport Association on Facebook or Instagram for more details from participating businesses.
• Heritage Days will be held Oct. 8-10 in historic downtown Rogersville. Features traditional music, storytellers, children’s activities, demonstrations, a juried craft show, food court and antique quilts, cars and farm equipment. Call (423) 272-5171 or visit www.rogersvilleheritage.org.
• Wildlife Weekend at Steele Creek Park will be held Oct. 8-9. It begins Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome reception and lecture titled “The Gray Fossil Site: A Unique Record of Prehistoric Life in the Appalachians” by ETSU’s Dr. Joshua X. Samuels. The lecture is free, but advance registration is required at www.bristoltn.org/fossils. Activities continue Oct. 9 with educational programming and presentations for nature lovers all ages. For a complete schedule, visit www.bristoltn.org/wildlifeweekend.
• Fall Fest will be held Oct. 9 at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium in Kingsport. Children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. are free with park admission and include pumpkin painting, animal mask crafts, airbrush tattoos and more. There’ll be live music in the amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a cake walk at 3 p.m. at the Lily Pad Pavilion. There’ll be food trucks on site throughout the day.
• 1864 Base Ball, featuring the Abingdon Blues vs. the Wytheville Statesmen, will be held Oct. 9 at Fairview Farm and Homestead, located at 908 Hillman Hwy. in Abingdon, Virginia. All games start at 1 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 10. Bring a chair or blanket for this family event. Admission is free. However, donations will be accepted. Drinks will be available for purchase. Call 276-477-0212 for details.
• The 43rd Annual Wise Fall Fling will be held Oct. 9-10 in Wise, Virginia. This year’s theme is “No Place Like Home.” Features 5K race and fitness walk, a beauty pageant, community-wide yard sale, ghost walk, contests, arts and crafts, music and more. Visit wisefallfling.com for the latest.
• Rocky Mount Museum’s Harvest Festival will be held Oct. 9-10 at Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats. There'll be living history tours of the Cobb farm, costumed interpreters, crafts demonstrations, 18th century games and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and 5 for children ages 5-17. Children under 5 and RMHA members are admitted free. Pumpkin Wars, a carving contest for five competitors, will be held both days. The deadline to enter is Friday, Oct. 8. Visit www.rockymountmuseum.com/fallfestival to purchase tickets. Or call 423-538-7396.
• MECC’s 50th Home Craft Days will be held Oct. 15-17 on the campus of Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Live music, arts and crafts, demonstrations, food vendors and more. Masks will be required in both indoor and outdoor spaces as crowd sizes may limit the ability to social distance. Free performances of "Trail of the Lonesome Pine" will be offered for festival guests at the June Tolliver House at 1 and 3 p.m. Tickets will be available at the festival information booth in Parking Lot C and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Shuttles available from five locations in Big Stone Gap. Visit www.homecraftdays.org for details.
• Haunting on the Mount will be held Oct 15-16, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats. Call 423-538-7396 or visit rockymountmuseum.com.
• The Fall-O-Dendron Festival will be held Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Roan Mountain State Park. Features a living history program, handmade arts and crafts festival, and music at the park amphitheater.
• William King Museum of Art’s Free Outdoor Halloween Movie Night will be held Oct. 16 at Latture Field in Abingdon, Virginia. Show time is 8 p.m. Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks to enjoy Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion.”
• Heritage Autumn Sunday, featuring the blacksmith shop, will be held Oct. 17 at the Exchange Place: Gaines-Preston Farm in Kingsport. Call 423-288-6071.
• The True and Chilling Tales Tour, a history town tour of eerie Jonesborough tales, will take place Oct. 18, 20, 27, 28, 31, and Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. through downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to 16 people, so guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. The tours will depart from the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, located at 116 W. Main St. The tours will go on rain or shine. Call 423-753-9580 or 423-753-4580 for more details.
• The Kingsport Public Library will host a virtual Beetlejuice Trivia Night on Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. A link to the Kahoot trivia will be posted on the library’s event calendar on the day of the event at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
• Family Night: Halloween Takeover at William King Museum of Art will be held Oct. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. Decorate a trick-or-treat bag and take a family-friendly ghost tour of the museum. Free. Call 276-628-5005, ext. 114, or visit WilliamKingMuseum.org to RSVP.
• A Spot on the Hill, the original, research-based play featuring real stories of real lives, returns to the Old Jonesborough Cemetery on Oct. 15-16 and 22-23 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no indoor performances. Limited tickets are available for $8 each, and proceeds benefit the Heritage Alliance’s educational programs and initiatives Audience members should arrive 15 minutes prior to show time. Parking is available at the First Baptist Church and downtown. The program is not suggested for children under 10. To purchase tickets, call the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center at 423-753-1010 or visit Jonesborough.com/tickets.
• Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held Oct. 16 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St., in Johnson City. The family-friendly event features crafts, a hayride and stories, as well as spooky stories in the cave as darkness falls. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Visit tiptonhaynes.org, find them on Facebook, or call 423-926-3631 for more details.
• The Kingsport Public Library invites teens in grades 6 through 12 to decorate a haunted gingerbread house on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. All supplies are provided. This is a free event; registration is not required.
• Boo at the Zoo will be held Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City, Virginia. For details visit www.creationkingdomzoo.com or call 276-479-1910.
• The Fall into Christmas Craft Fair, benefiting Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, will be held Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Hills Christian Church, 16173 Elementary Drive in Abingdon. Admission is free to the public. For more information or a vendor application, contact the club at 276-669-8932.
• Haunted Hill Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating, hosted by the William King Museum of Art, will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. Candy stations will be set up around Academy Drive. Visit www.williamkingmuseum.org.
• Downtown Kingsport's first-ever Creepy Crawl will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
• The Kingsport Public Library’s Outdoor STEM Club will meet Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park to make spooky glow-in-the-dark slime, while also learning about the many different animals and plants that glow in the dark. Outdoor STEM Club is open to students in grades K through 5. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are recommended. Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.
• The Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru will be held Oct. 28-Oct. 31 in the town of Jonesborough and community members are invited to get involved. Those interested in participating are invited to pick up a pumpkin from the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., on Monday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Take the pumpkin home, carve it and bring it back to the center on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. or on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The pumpkins will be lit and on display along Main Street during the Jack-o-Lantern Drive Thru, Oct. 28-31, from 6 to 9 p.m. each evening. There will be three prize categories for participants: kids, family and adults. Winners will be announced on social media and will receive gift certificates to use in downtown businesses.
• The Kingsport Public Library's After Hours Book Club will discuss Silvia Moreno-Garcia's "Mexican Gothic" on Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park.
• The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre will perform "The Haunting of Hill House" on Oct. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. in the Regional Center for Performing Arts Theatre on the college’s Blountville campus. The show is based on the 1959 gothic horror novel by Shirley Jackson. Call the box office at 423-354-5169 or email ewmorritt@northeaststate.edu for ticket information.
• Downtown Elizabethton Trick-or-Treating, hosted by Main Street Elizabethton, will be Friday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Downtown merchants, civic clubs and other organizations will hand out candy throughout the downtown area.
• The Town of Jonesborough’s Drive-In Movie Night will feature Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on Friday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. behind the Washington County Courthouse. The cost is $10 per car, and registration information will be announced on Historic Jonesborough’s Facebook page. At check-in, attendees will be refunded $10 in JAMSA coins that can be used in most downtown shops and restaurants. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m.
• Downtown Kingsport's Trick-or-Treat on the Street will be held Oct. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy crafts and treats at the Kingsport Public Library at Glen Bruce Park, and sweet treats and spooky specials from downtown merchants. Judging in the inaugural "Howl-O-Ween" dog costume contest with Pawsitive Ambitions begins at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park.
• Main Street Jonesborough will host Brews & Boos, a spooky fundraiser for Brews & Tunes, Oct. 30 from 8 to 10 p.m. in Jonesborough's Storytelling Park. Costumes are encouraged. Featured tellers include Sheila Arnold, Tim Lowry and Connie Regan-Blake. Gates open at 7 p.m. There'll be live music with concessions available. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.jonesborough.com/boos or by calling 423-753-1010. A limited number of tickets will be available at the gate.
• The Town of Abingdon, Virginia, will observe Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating limited to children 12 and younger. All trick-or-treating must conclude by 10 p.m.