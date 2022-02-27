KINGSPORT — Hawkins County native Lesa Patte, a custom couture designer in Charlotte, North Carolina, is coming home this week to serve as the featured speaker at the H.O.P.E. Black History Award Program.
The program, during which H.O.P.E. (Help Our Potential Evolve) will present its annual awards, will be held March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport.
Patte will speak and present a mini fashion show of her work. There’ll also be a performance by Devoted.
Admission is free, and everyone is invited.
Patte produces unique ready-to-wear, formal, competition and costume designs for all ages. Her designs have been featured on runways throughout the United States and will be featured in the coming year in Paris and Italy, along with New York, Miami and a host of shows throughout the Southeast.
Though she spent much of her career as a sales rep in the chemical industry, Patte found her heart’s desire in fashion.
Patte’s Promise Clothing originated as a desire to create children’s clothing for the unique child with mature taste. The line quickly caught on with the more mature audience, and she began creating for weddings and unique events of all sorts. From ball gowns to rain wear, she collaborates closely with each client to provide them with a design that encompasses their personalized style.
The company is committed to a sustainable platform, seeking to reduce waste by recycling fabrics and designs whenever possible.
Promise models are hand-selected by the designer, not necessarily based on their proven runway or print modeling talent, but to help the individual rise to meet a level of self-confidence needed to appreciate their personal worth in the eyes of their creator.
Promise is not just about fashion; it is in large part a ministry.
The name “Promise” was derived from Patte’s strong connection to her personal faith. It is about the creator’s promise for each person, regardless of their race, sex or physical challenges, to have an abundant life.
John 10:10, which says, “I have come that they may have life and that they may have it more abundantly,” guides her business.
The Promise hashtag, “#itstime,” has become the company’s vision and embodies the essence of the company. It stresses that it’s time that fashion appreciates every body type, race and physical challenge, to bring inclusion to fashion and encourage each model to love who they are … right where they are.