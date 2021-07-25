H.O.P.E. is teaming up with Tricities Juneteenth and three local churches for its annual Back-to-School Giveaway.
The event will be held July 31 from 9 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of the H.O.P.E. office, located at 618 Watauga St., Kingsport. There’ll be free backpacks (while they last) for students in grades K-8, along with fun, food and games.
“Anyone can come. Even if they don’t need backpacks, kids can still come and enjoy some of the games, food, door prizes and other things we have going on,” said H.O.P.E.’s Stella Robinette. “It’s going to be a fun morning.”
Central Baptist, Christ Fellowship and First Broad Street United Methodist Church also sponsor the event.
“We are planning to have 400 backpacks for students in kindergarten through eighth grade,” Robinette said. “They’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.”
For more details about the event, contact Robinette via email at stella@hopetricities.com or call (423) 276-6541.