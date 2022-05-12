WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maria Wilson of Virginia High School won the Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Ninth District with “Highlands Sunset,” according to a press release from Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA).
Another local student, Twin Springs’ Emma Dingus, took home third place with “Appalachian Evening.” Second place went to Natalie Vega of Carroll County High School for “Laurels of the Blue Ridge.”
“Congratulations to Maria Wilson on winning first place,” said Griffith. “Her work shows great talent and has earned a place in the U.S. Capitol for all to see.”
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors the nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
“I would also like to congratulate Natalie Vega and Emma Dingus for placing second and third in the competition with their excellent entries. Their work will hang in my Christiansburg and Abingdon offices,” Griffith said.
“Throughout the Ninth District, we have many creative and skilled students. I enjoy seeing their work showcased each year in the Congressional Art Competition, and I would like to thank all who participated.”
Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.