Submitted by Bruce Pendleton
The Greater Tri-Cities Dart Association crowned its fall champions and is currently registering players for its new season.
The Taterheads from the Kingsport Moose Lodge (pictured above) won the GTCDA Fall League A Division championship. Team members include Chris Howell, Tracey Rafalowski, Greg Fields, Bruce Pendleton and Jerome Light. Not pictured are Rex Bailey and TC Cannon.
The Bullshooters No. 2 from the Elizabethton Elks (pictured below) won the B Division title. Team members include Mike Hardin, Joe Lingerfelt, Matt Taylor and David Cindrick. Not pictured are Brady Williams, Chris Miller and Joel Weimer.
The GTCDA is a steel tip local dart league located within the Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia area. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join and play.
Registration for the new season is currently underway and ends Dec. 30.
To learn more, visit www.gtcda-darts.org.