The Greater Kingsport Republican Women celebrated “Caring for America" by collecting donations for three local agencies.
The National Federation of Republican Women created Caring for America in 1999 to encourage clubs to be committed to looking for ideas to make a difference in their communities. It’s a way for Republican Women clubs to demonstrate their compassion and caring philosophy in making people’s lives better.
Speakers at the Greater Kingsport Republican Women’s Feb. 1 meeting, representing the projects supported this year, included: Beth Alderson of the Literacy Council; Angie Martin, accompanied by Emily Leonard, of Hope House; and Charlene Harris of Kitchen of Hope.
The Literacy Council of Kingsport provides tutoring for adults and qualified children to improve literacy skills, and advocates for literacy in the community. Hope House operates a maternity home, transitional apartment housing and community pregnancy resource center. Kitchen of Hope helps feed the hungry by providing hot dinner meals six days a week to anyone who needs them.
Republican Women, by nature, are always aware of the needs of others. They care deeply about their country and community. They know being involved in the community makes a difference in the lives of neighbors and demonstrates the true values of the Republican Party.