A grant awarded to the Little Bucs Childcare Program at East Tennessee State University is making it possible for teachers to wear clear facial masks in the classrooms.
That’s important because infants, toddlers and pre-school children rely on facial cues from their teachers and even watch how their mouths move when words are formed.
Little Bucs is part of the Clemmer College and provides childcare for ETSU students.
The masks are funded through a grant from the Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee. In addition to the masks, the center also has new coloring books and stories that address the pandemic to share with the children.
“These educational materials put COVID in the child’s perspective,” said Beth Huber, on-site director for Little Bucs. “One of the important lessons deals with why it is important for people to wear masks.”
Huber says Little Bucs anticipates enrolling nearly 45 children of ETSU students this semester. The grant provides masks for some 30 center teachers and graduate assistants. at the center. which is part of the university’s Center of Excellence in Early Childhood Learning and Development.