ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist. A catered dinner will also be provided, and Fred Conley, CCA’s head of school, will share a brief message regarding the school’s vision for the current academic year and beyond.
Tickets are $60 each, with families and churches having the option to purchase a table for eight for $400. To obtain tickets or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.cornerstoneabingdon.org or call 276-623-7164.
Donations given or pledged at the event will enable CCA to continue providing a Christ-centered classical education and offer need-based scholarships to students throughout the region. For the 2022-23 academic year, CCA’s Scholarship Fund distributed $100,000, which was sufficient to provide financial assistance to 48 students.
“This is going to be a fun night for the community to come out and enjoy a concert from one of the best Christian music talents in the industry, while also having the opportunity to learn about CCA’s mission to grow and impact more lives for Christ,” said Sharon Drye, director of development for Cornerstone. “We look forward to seeing many familiar faces — and new ones as well — for what promises to be a memorable evening.”
Crabb, the youngest member inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, has earned 22 GMA Dove Awards, including recognitions for Artist, Male Vocalist and Song of the Year.
Founded in 2011 with 22 students, CCA has grown to an enrollment of 228 students. The mission of CCA is to prepare students to go into the world equipped to make a difference and fulfill God’s calling for their lives by thinking creatively, reasoning logically and writing persuasively. CCA also offers a variety of fine arts courses and electives, and a robust athletics program that includes volleyball, basketball, baseball, swimming, golf and cross country.
Located in Abingdon, CCA is a classical, non-denominational Christian school serving students in junior kindergarten through grade 12. Since 2016, CCA has been accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International for grades K-12.