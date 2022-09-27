Jason Crabb

Jason Crabb, known for songs like ‘Somebody Like Me,’ ‘Through the Fire’ and ‘Home,’ will perform Friday, Sept. 30, in Abingdon, Virginia.

 Contributed/File photo

ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist. A catered dinner will also be provided, and Fred Conley, CCA’s head of school, will share a brief message regarding the school’s vision for the current academic year and beyond.

