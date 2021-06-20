Submitted by Claire Marr
Members of 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care picked Families Free as its quarterly funding recipient via the 10th Big Give event. In total, members and friends have donated $10,123 to the nonprofit so far — sending the giving circle’s community impact to more than $108,000 since 2019.
Families Free provides treatment, education and intervention services for women and families affected by substance abuse, incarceration and domestic instability.
“Families Free has been so blessed and encouraged by the financial support of the women of 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care. The work of restoration is beautiful and difficult all at the same time. Having the resources to meet needs allows our staff to focus on the real work of investing in the hearts and lives of the women and children,” said Lisa Tipton, executive director.
“Love restores. Community heals. Both are costly endeavors,” Tipton said, “and it takes all of us loving our neighbors. Knowing there are 100 women coming alongside these families and our agency is so very powerful.”
The giving circle has collectively donated over $100,000 to local nonprofits since its creation in 2019.
“We are so grateful for the incredible generosity of our giving circle members, and for the honor to support so many impactful local nonprofits,” said Becca Davis, founder of 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care. “It is wonderful to know that we can make such a big difference in our community in such a short amount of time. Together, approximately 300 women collectively donated $108,668 in just 27 months!”
Rita Eggers, founding member of 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care, echoed Davis’ sentiments. “I was hoping that the giving circle would be something that would make a huge impact,” Eggers said, “but it was hard to imagine that we would reach this level of giving.”
Members collectively donate around $10,000 each quarter to a local nonprofit.
“I like being able to make a big difference with just a small donation,” Eggers said. “Pooling the donations together allows us to be a greater help to these organizations. I have also learned about new nonprofits as well; not only do we help these worthy charities, but we also raise awareness.”
The 11th Big Give event will take place in August 2021, and area women are invited to consider becoming members.
“Our giving circle needs more women to join so that we can continue to make a collective gift of $10,000 to a local charity every quarter,” said Davis. “Some members have moved out of the area, and others are unable to give at this time so we’re hopeful that others can step up to take their place.”
To donate, learn more or to join the giving circle, visit www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com.