100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Families Free as its quarterly funding recipient. So far, members and friends have donated more than $10,000 to the organization. Pictured at the check presentation are (from left) Becca K. Davis, founder of giving circle; Becky Russell, giving circle member; Nancy Storie, Families Free board member; Lisa Tipton, executive director of Families Free and giving circle member; Judy Clark, staff member at Families Free and giving circle member; and M. Valentina Escobar Gonzalez, giving circle member.