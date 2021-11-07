Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee will host its fall 5K event on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. on the campus of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third through eighth grades. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served over 2 million girls.
Johnson City’s Jenna Hutchins, Gatorade Player of the Year for Tennessee in Track and Field, will be the 5K GOTR ambassador.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public. Registration cost is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event, and includes an event shirt, medal, 5K bib and the satisfaction of knowing you helped provide the program to a young girl in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia.
All proceeds from the event benefit Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee, to provide scholarships for area girls to participate in the program during the spring season. The last in-person 5K event brought together over 1,000 participants including program participants, their family and friends, and community members.
Packet pickup will be on Friday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoor, 925 Hamilton Place, Johnson City. The 5K event begins Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Center for Physical Activity at ETSU. Pre-event activities begin at 2 p.m., so early arrival is suggested. Participants are asked to park in the parking garage off of State of Franklin Road.
For more details, to register to participate or for information on volunteer opportunities, visit www.StrongGirlsRun.com.