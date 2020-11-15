For over 50 years, Girls Inc. of Kingsport has provided thousands of young women and girls the ability to be strong, smart and bold.
In the 55 years since its founding, Girls Inc. of Greater Kingsport has grown from a club dedicated to creating better mothers and homemakers to a fully staffed program offering educational programming, mentoring, and a safe, girls-only environment for at-risk youth.
Several years ago, the national Girls Inc. nonprofit received a grant from the Bechtel Group Foundation aimed at helping local affiliates “grow outside of their walls” and expand the number of girls served nationwide. The Kingsport affiliate applied for and was awarded the grant in 2018.
The grant laid out several goals for the program, including an additional 450 focused training hours for the executive director; a board commitment to raising funds and increasing the budget; and an affiliate commitment to serve an additional 500 girls — all to be accomplished in two years.
“Over the course of two years, we were initially serving 780 girls. By the time the grant had finished, we had served 1,462 girls, before COVID-19,” said Executive Director Julie Wright-Short. “We increased our budget with very targeted fundraising from $300,000 to $400,090.”
Thanks to the hard work of the Kingsport Girls Inc. staff and board, the affiliate was able to expand and grow above and beyond the parameters laid out in the grant.
As a result, Girls Inc. of Kingsport was named the top affiliate in its budget category ($650,000) and recognized with the prestigious Excellence in Action Award during the national conference, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year, Girls Inc. affiliates across the country hold the conference to recognize outstanding local partners from every budget category.
“Girls Inc. of Kingsport has never won a national award. This is the first time any affiliate in East Tennessee has won this [award] in our budget category,” Wright-Short said. “It’s a huge deal to be recognized. It really was the work of our whole Girls Incorporated management team: it was a combination of staff, board, community support, school support. It was truly a team effort.”
The award was given to the Kingsport affiliate based on a number of metrics, including an extensive list of criteria that speak to the quality of the experience the program delivers to its girls. It also recognizes sound business practices and revenue growth, the strength of involvement by its board, its participation in “Strong, Smart and Bold” outcomes measurement, and the generosity and willingness to act on behalf of the good of the whole network.
“This year’s recognized affiliates had many individual achievements that made them worthy of being called outstanding,” said Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, Girls Inc. president and CEO.
“Girls Inc. of Kingsport demonstrated excellence in strengthening and expanding their services to support the unique, ever-changing needs of girls. They are also committed to the use of data to improve outcomes and results for girls. We are thrilled to honor them for their impressive work and their commitment to making a measurable difference in the lives of girls.”