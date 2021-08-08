Editor's note: Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced late last week that the Trefoil Society Luncheon in Johnson City has been postponed until Oct. 7. The announcement came after the story had already been printed in the Aug. 8 edition of Sunday Stories. We apologize for any confusion. The online article has been updated to reflect the correct date.
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will honor Lottie Ryans at the Appalachian Highlands Region Trefoil Society Luncheon.
The Trefoil Society Luncheon will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at 11:30 a.m. at the Johnson City Country Club. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at supportgirlscouts.org. Table and ticket reservations can be made via email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-800-474-1912, ext. 2007.
The Trefoil Society Luncheon is named for the trefoil-shaped pin Girl Scouts receive that symbolizes acceptance of ethical leadership values. The Trefoil Society provides financial support to Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. Annual luncheons are held in each of the council’s three regions.
“Each year, we honor a woman who exemplifies the spirit of Girl Scouting,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Lottie Ryans is an advocate for literacy and workforce development and has served the community in numerous roles. She is a great example for our Girl Scouts, and we are delighted for the opportunity to honor her at the Trefoil Society Luncheon.”
Since 2016, Ryans has served as the director of workforce and literacy initiatives for the First Tennessee Development District, working to ensure a strong workforce pipeline and to address literacy issues in an eight-county region. Previously, she spent 32 years in telecommunications, retiring from that field in 2015. A lifelong resident of Johnson City, she is a frequent public speaker and civic volunteer. Ryans also served three terms on the Johnson City Board of Education. She is married to Eric, and they have three adult daughters.
“I was a Girl Scout in elementary school, and I have the highest regard for the Girl Scouts organization,” Ryans said. “I am deeply honored to be in the company of the women who are previous honorees from our region. As one of five sisters and a mother of three daughters, I know the importance of developing strong women. The mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place, is something my parents did for me and my siblings, and my husband and I have tried to do with our girls.”
The premier sponsor of the Tri-Cities Trefoil Luncheon is Eastman Credit Union. Gold sponsors include Smarty Pants, LLC and The Trust Company; silver sponsors include Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, CPAs; BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee; and Milligan University.
The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from Southwest Virginia, through East Tennessee, and into North Georgia. Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior years in high school. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.
For those unable to attend the luncheon, donations in honor of Ryans can be sent to Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, Attn: Philanthropy, 1567 Downtown West Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37919. To learn more, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 1-800-474-1912.