Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will honor Carol Ferguson at this year’s north-area Virtual Trefoil Society Luncheon. The event will take place via Zoom from 11:30 am to 12:15 p.m., Aug. 27.
Each year, Trefoil Society luncheons are held in the north, central and south areas of the council to honor a woman who exemplifies a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker and Leader). When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she receives a pin in the shape of a Trefoil, symbolizing her acceptance of the ethical leadership values she will learn.
Members of the Trefoil Society commit to support Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians through generous annual financial support, so girls can discover their leadership potential and take action in their communities.
Carol’s community involvement has included serving on the board of Appalachian Girl Scout Council in Johnson City. She has served as the president of the United Way of Johnson City/Washington County, on the board of directors for the Johnson City/Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and as president of the Johnson City Board of Realtors. She's also served as president of Northeast State’s foundation. She is presently serving on the executive board as the scholarship committee chair for Northeast State and on the Johnson City/Washington County Health & Education Board.
Anyone interested in attending the north-area Virtual Trefoil Society Luncheon on Aug. 27 should register online as soon as possible. Interested in hosting a virtual table? Email Philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or call (800) 474-1912, ext. 2007. Anyone unable to attend who would like to give a gift in recognition of an honoree can donate online or send a check to: Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, 1567 Downtown West Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37919.
Event sponsors include Eastman Credit Union, East Tennessee Foundation and Public Information Associates.
Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties.Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. To learn more, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call (800) 474-1912.