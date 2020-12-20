Submitted by Brooke Conner
Girl Scouts in the Kingsport area haven’t let the pandemic hamper their giving spirit this holiday season.
Troop 463 held a sock drive for Shades of Grace in Kingsport. They collected over 600 brand new pairs of socks, which are often the most requested item among the unsheltered community.
In November, Troop 157 collected hygiene products for foster kids in Kingsport and surrounding areas. And Girl Scout troops 425 and 257 learned the importance of a budget and how to spend their money wisely when they used their shopping skills to plan and budget for Thanksgiving food boxes for families in the area.
