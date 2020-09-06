Four members of Girl Scout Troop 1083 recently celebrated the completion of a “Pollinator Garden” as a part of their effort to earn the Bronze Award, the highest honor for a Girl Scout Junior.
Emily Lawson, Holly Franklin, Destiny Pierce and Laura Johnson were each awarded their own medal in a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Aug. 26 in front of the garden at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kingsport.
Each girl, as well as troop leader Cassie Franklin, spoke about why this project was so important, and how it impacted them.
The garden was first created by a teacher at Roosevelt but had since fallen into disrepair. When the girls of Girl Scout Troop 1083 — several of whom are students at Roosevelt themselves — found out the bees that had once used this garden were in danger, they decided they wanted to renovate the space into a pollinator garden for children and pollinators alike to enjoy for years to come.
The girls were also inspired by Girl Scouts’ founder, Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low, who suffered from deafness, to make sure that the pollinator garden was accessible to students with disabilities. The garden is on a hill opposite the playground and has a gravel path leading to it to ensure that children with disabilities can access it.
The girls started the project in September 2019 and renovated the garden over the past nine months, spending well over the required 20 hours shoveling gravel and mulch, researching plants and pollinators, and learning how to use power tools. Not only did the girls create the garden almost from scratch, they also raised the funds for their materials.
According to Franklin, the girls sold the most cookies they’d ever sold in four years to make enough money to complete such an ambitious project.
Fifth-grader Laura Johnson said her favorite part of the project was “...when we were putting the last plant in and we all got to dig up the hole and set the plant in together.”
Though the girls worked hard, Johnson said “when you have other people to get through it with you, it’s easier than it would be getting through it on your own.”