Who says you can’t enjoy ‘Ghoulish Goodies’ in the midst of a pandemic?
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Washington County Jonesborough Library will kick off a unique and virtual trick-or-treating event called “Ghoulish Goodies.”
Downtown businesses will display secret codes in their windows and change them out every Wednesday. Each code will be worth a specific prize, ranging from handfuls of candy and full-sized candy bars to digital raffle tickets for giveaways and more.
To participate, local trick-or-treaters need only to visit wclibrarytn.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app (available for iOS and Android phones) to sign up. Once registered, participants can start collecting the codes — with new codes available each Wednesday throughout the month of October.
The event will end Oct. 28 and the library will put together a personalized trick-or-treat bag for each participant based on the codes that participant collected.
Then, on Oct. 30 or thereafter, participants can use curbside service at the Jonesborough Library to collect a personalized bag of ‘Ghoulish Goodies.’ And, don’t worry, if you can’t get to the library on Oct. 30, your bag will be there until you’re able to come and pick it up.
The event is free for all ages.
To learn more, email amccumber@wclibrarytn.org.