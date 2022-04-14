BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park celebrates the region’s rich tradition of old-time, Americana and bluegrass music.
This year, highlighting the festival’s lineup, will be Main Stage performances by Grand Ole Opry inductee Crystal Gayle and well-known cellist, pianist and composer Dave Eggar. The event takes place Saturday, May 28, on the park’s grounds.
In addition to the featured Main Stage performances, “Gathering in the Gap” will include an annual songwriting competition, musical competitions, music jams, a children’s area and the “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show. Antique, food and craft vendors will also be on hand.
About the featured performers
Gayle was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as a member in January 2017 by her sister Loretta Lynn. The Academy of Country Music also recognized Gayle with a 2016 Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award for her lifetime achievements in country music, and in 2009, she received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The honors are fitting tributes to Gayle, who has been an audience favorite since she earned national prominence with her first chart records in the mid-1970s. Renowned for her classic recording of her timeless signature song, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” Gayle also scored with her multi-format hits, “You’ve Been Talking in Your Sleep,” “When I Dream,” “Half the Way” and “Just You and I,” a duet with Eddie Rabbitt.
Gayle has recorded over 20 No. 1 hits. She has earned a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance Female (1978) and multiple awards from the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, the American Music Awards and the American Music Operators Association. She has also contributed songs to three Grammy-winning children’s albums: “Sesame Country” (in which she sang a duet with Big Bird), “Here Comes the Rainbow” and “Songs from the Neighborhood — The Music of Mr. Rogers.” More recently, she’s released a solo children’s album called “In My Arms,” which features a collection of lullabies that perfectly suit her warm vocals.
A longtime resident of Nashville, Gayle enjoys spending time with her immediate and extended family. Yet, she also makes time for community involvement. She was the first recipient of the Waterford Crystal “Celebration of Light” Award, in recognition of her many charitable activities.
Eggar, regarded as one of the finest cellists in the world, has performed worldwide as a solo cellist and pianist.
A musical prodigy as a child, Eggar started playing the cello and piano at age 3, performed on Broadway and with the Metropolitan Opera at 7, and debuted at Carnegie Hall when he was 15.
A virtuoso of many styles, Eggar has performed and recorded with various artists including Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bon Jovi, Evanescence, The Who, Pearl Jam, Tony Bennett, Josh Groban, Fall Out Boy, Kathleen Battle, Ray Lamontagne, Frank Ocean, Corinne Bailey Rae and many more. The cello you hear in the intro to Coldplay’s first No. 1 single, “Viva La Vida,” is performed by Eggar. He also played and arranged the music on the Billboard Top 200 No. 1 album, “Mind of Mine,” by solo artist by Zayn Malik.
His list of awards and accomplishments includes accolades from Time Magazine, ASCAP, The National Endowment for the Arts, Sony Records Elevated Standards Award in Classical Music, the Geraldine Dodge and Leonard Bernstein Foundations. At 15, he was the youngest winner in the history of the Artists International Competition.
For a complete schedule of events or to learn more about “Gathering in the Gap,” visit www.gatheringinthegap.org, “like” the festival page on Facebook or call the museum at 276-523-1322.
The park will comply with the COVID-19 regulations in place at the time of the event.The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. To learn more, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov or call 800-933-PARK.