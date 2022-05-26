BIG STONE GAP — The Gathering in the Gap Music Festival, which takes place on the grounds of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park on Saturday, May 28, announced the finalists in the annual songwriting contest this week.
The contest represents the spirit and traditions of Appalachian culture, showcasing outstanding, but under-recognized, performing songwriters. Songs submitted for the contest must come from genres that have roots in Appalachian culture: old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, gospel, blues or rockabilly.
Contest entries are judged by music industry professionals, and finalists are chosen to compete on the Main Stage at the “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival.
The finalists and their songs are:
• Adam Bolt — “Coke for the Road”
• Amanda Abner — “Shiny Shoes”
• Barnett Carr — “Dark Side of the Mountain”
• Claire Childress — “Telephone”
• David Quillen — “Gypsy in My Bones”
• Jeff Rose — “Mirror Mirror”
• Josh Slagle — “One Truck”
• Madison Denhardt — “Better Off”
• Tay Bronson — “Willard’s Song”
• Wayne Penley — “Can’t Go Back”
The finalists in the songwriting contest will perform their songs live on stage beginning at 4:30 p.m. A new panel of judges, also comprised of music professionals, will make the final determination of first-, second-, and third-place winners. The songs will be judged on originality, lyrics, melody, and relevance to the contest theme and musical criteria. Each finalist will be given a free-access ticket to the festival, along with a festival T-shirt. The top three winners will also receive cash prizes and plaques.
In addition to the annual songwriting contest, the festival will have an excellent lineup of regional musicians on the Acoustic Arbor Stage, as well as an evening performance on the main stage featuring Grand Ole Opry Inductee Crystal Gayle along with Dave Eggar, a well-known cellist, pianist and composer.
Gathering in the Gap also features food vendors, crafters, instrument/band competitions, a children’s area, the “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show and more.
Tickets for the Gathering in the Gap Music Festival and its workshops are available through the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.
Festival admission for ages 13 and over is $15 in advance or $20 the day of the event. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult admission. To purchase tickets, call the park at 276-523-1322. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park during regular operating hours or online at www.gatheringinthegap.org.