The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation announced last week the creation of the Garnett Gilliam Buccaneer Scholarship honoring longtime local educator and community volunteer Garnett Gilliam.
Garnett is widely recognized in the region as a teacher, historian and community volunteer. A lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, Gilliam’s endowed scholarship will benefit graduates of Union High School, and/or graduates of the former Powell Valley and Appalachia high schools.
The MECC Foundation encourages donations to the scholarship fund in Gilliam’s honor be made either online at www.meccfoundation.org/give or by mail to MECC Foundation, Attention: Garnett Gilliam Buccaneer Scholarship, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, VA, 24219.
“MECC students will be able to reach their educational and career goals without additional financial burden thanks to the generosity of the Gilliam family in establishing this scholarship. The MECC Foundation is honored to assist in this fitting tribute to Mr. Gilliam, who has dedicated his life to public education, community service, and historical preservation,” said Dr. Amy Greear, vice president for institutional advancement at MECC and executive director of the MECC Foundation.
Born in 1935, the youngest of five brothers, Garnett came to his love of history early in his schooling. After graduating from Big Stone Gap High School in 1954, Garnett earned a four-year football scholarship to Emory and Henry College where he continued his love of the sport as well as his love of history. In 1958, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in physical education.
Curious about the world and with a desire to serve his country, Garnett enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in San Diego, California, before shipping out to Korea. Following his tour of duty, he returned to his beloved mountains of Southwest Virginia and began his teaching and coaching career at the former J.J. Kelly High School in Wise. During this time he met Carolyn, his future wife. Together they would raise three daughters.
In 1963, Garnett came to Powell Valley High School (now Union High School) and stayed there 35 years — teaching, coaching, serving in administration, and creating the driver’s education program. He often combined his driver’s ed lessons with local history lessons, pointing out landmarks and sharing tales as students drove the back roads of the town and valley. Garnett never stopped learning and earned his master’s degree from Union College in Kentucky in 1974 which, he boasted, had Colonel Sanders provide the commencement address.
As retirement approached, Garnett’s collection of memorabilia about the county’s towns and schools had outgrown his bookshelves at home. He then opened a dedicated space in the June Tolliver House to showcase annuals, pictures and history of the area.
In 2000, the Town of Big Stone Gap recognized Garnett’s contribution to the preservation of the area’s history by designating a “Garnett Gilliam” day. That same year, the Gap Corporation awarded him Citizen of the Year.
As the memorabilia outgrew “The School Room” at the Tolliver House, he and other members of the community came together in 2007 to create The Lonesome Pine School and Heritage Center in a renovated Sears and Roebuck home on Clinton Avenue. The collections continued to grow and more space was needed.
In 2020, Garnett’s fellow volunteers surprised him by naming the newest addition to the center in his honor. The Garnett Gilliam Continuing Education Center will host guest lectures, book signings and special exhibits.
Today, the Lonesome Pine School and Heritage Center houses a historical collection of past and present school memorabilia as well as thousands of pictures. It’s a research center for genealogy and a local gathering spot to learn about everything from the area’s coal mining heritage to author John Fox Jr. to the local camps of the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Garnett has touched the lives of thousands of Wise County residents through his work as an educator and continues to do so as a historian. He hopes this scholarship will benefit those of any age who value an education but may not have the means to achieve it.
“Without the help of scholarships,” Garnett says, “I would not have gone to college.”
To learn more about the Garnett Gilliam Buccaneer Scholarship, or for information on creating a scholarship for MECC students, contact the MECC Foundation at (276) 523-7480 or email to Greear at agreear@mecc.edu.