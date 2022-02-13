BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is accepting new artisan/crafter applications to be juried for its “Gallery in the Gap.”
The gallery provides opportunities for artisans to display craft items, which will be available for purchase by visitors of the museum.
The park will accept artisan applications with items submitted to be juried from March 1 until March 18 during the museum’s regular hours.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park supports and encourages high quality artisanship and will support these standards with new selections for the gallery.
Interested artisans must meet established criteria for their items to be considered for the Gallery in the Gap.Each item submitted will be presented to a jury panel, and selected items will be displayed and sold by consignment. Priority will be given to the Coalfield region represented by the museum exhibits. This area includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Wise and Tazewell counties and the city of Norton.
For an application or information, call Pam Smith at 276-523-1322 or email swvamuseum@dcr.virginia.gov for a copy of the artisan application and guidelines.