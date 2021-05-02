The Kingsport Public Library has a full slate of activities for young people (and the young-at-heart) during May.
Are your little ones missing storytime? Join the Kingsport Public Library on its Facebook page for Virtual Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Kyndra brings her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
Are you a super fan of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"? Do you hum the theme song while staring off towards dual suns setting in the middle distance? Did you know of Ahsoka Tano long before Rosario Dawson donned the lekku for "The Mandalorian"? Do you narrate mundane parts of your life in a bad Tom Kane impression much to the chagrin of your friends, family and coworkers? Then, jump online May the Fourth from 6 to 8 p.m. to test your knowledge during an virtual trivia event via Kahoot. A link to the Kahoot trivia will be posted on the library’s Facebook and event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Storytime in the Park will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 5 and May 19 at Glen Bruce Park in Downtown Kingsport. Mrs. Kyndra’s storytime themes will be bugs and dinosaurs, respectively. All social distancing guidelines must be observed and masks are required. The event is limited to 15 families. For details, call (423) 229-9366.
Are you feeling "sus"? Among Us Night is May 21 at 7 p.m. Try to keep the spaceship from falling apart while deciding who the imposter trying to prevent survival is. Open to all ages, simply join the library's Discord channel to receive session codes and debate who to send into the lava: discord.gg/PzGXxMX.
Minecraft Night is May 25 from 8 to 10 p.m. Join on Discord, discord.gg/PzGXxMX, to chat, play and access the realm link. All ages are welcome. Please note: This event will only work for individuals running Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
For more information on these events or to learn more, call (423) 229-9366 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.