Submitted by Wayne Strong
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and Kingsport Cultural Arts will welcome a pair of acclaimed living history presenters to Kingsport for the Fun Fest docudrama, “Let ‘em Up Easy, General,” a first-person, two-act presentation between Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
The program is Monday at 7 p.m. in the Little Theater at the Renaissance Center. Tickets are $5 per person, available in advance at the Fun Fest Store or beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the event at the ticket booth at the Renaissance Center. Theater doors open at 6 p.m. There are no seating restrictions, and the use of face masks is optional.
The event also includes a huge book sale featuring reduced prices on hardback and paperback books, CDs, DVDs, magazines and other media related to the Civil War.
About the program
The drama features two acclaimed living history presenters: Dennis Boggs is Lincoln to Curt Fields’ Grant.
Boggs travels all over the nation bringing Abraham Lincoln to life for audiences. With an extensive theatrical background, he was first introduced to the role of Lincoln in a production on stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. He averages over 250 performances a year, traveling coast to coast as a fulltime profession presenting President Lincoln for schools, colleges and universities, civic groups, museums, Chautauqua events, library programs, Civil War round tables, storytelling festivals, motivational speaking programs, churches, and other special events. His credits include two documentaries for the History Channel, “Being Lincoln” and “Looking for Lincoln,” as well as being highly featured on several PBS programming stations. He has even had the honor of presenting President Lincoln at The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Fields has been an avid and lifelong student of the American Civil War. His interest in portraying General Ulysses S. Grant was driven by that study and his deep respect and admiration for Grant. Fields is the same height and body style as Grant and, therefore, presents a convincing image of the man. In his first-person presentations, he quotes from Grant’s memoirs, articles and letters the General wrote, statements he made in interviews or wrote himself, and from those of people who knew the general or were with him and witnessed him during events. As a living historian, Fields portrayed Grant at the 150th sesquicentennial observations at Fort Donelson and Shiloh in Tennessee; Raymond and Vicksburg, Mississippi; and at Lee’s surrender to Grant at Appomattox Court House, Virginia. He portrayed Grant in the Visitor Center film at Appomattox, and shares Grant’s life story in character on the Civil War Trust website at Civilwar.org.
In March 1865, Grant invited Lincoln to visit him at his City Point, Virginia, headquarters. The general’s intent was to provide the president with an opportunity to get away from Washington and its problems for a while. He also wanted to talk to the president about the peace that was coming soon and what the president had in mind for that peace.
The first part of the program has Lincoln and then Grant each speaking about their perspectives on the war and how to win it. The meeting at City Point, featured in the second part of the program, takes place in Grant’s camp. The two men sit across from each other at a field desk on a simple table.They talk and laugh in a relaxed manner until Grant tells the president he must leave to join the army in pursuit of Lee, hopefully to his surrender. Their parting is emotional as Grant takes his leave of the president.
Members of the TCCWRT are invited to dine with the presenters at The Chop House on Monday before the program. Seating is limited to the first 15-20 to make their reservations. Requests should be sent to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or (423) 323-2306.