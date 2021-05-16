Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will present “25 Highly Dependable Perennials for Appalachian Gardens” on Thursday at 7 p.m. in an online program sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society.
The program is free via Zoom, but preregistration is required. To register, visit the SAPS web page: http://saps.us/. The registration deadline is noon, Thursday.
Tri-Cities area gardeners continue to search for dependable long-blooming perennials that require little to no annual maintenance. Based on his vast experience as a professional horticulturist and as an avid gardener, Conlon will point participants toward 25 of the very best perennials, including several new choices that are far better performers than older varieties. He will also offer tips on maximizing performance of your perennials.
Since his retirement from the University of Tennessee in 2011, Conlon has remained an active garden writer and speaker. He has been a professional horticulturist for over 45 years and is the creator and content provider of the gardening website: whatgrowsthere.com. He currently speaks at Master Gardener classes in Tennessee and presents garden club talks and nursery/landscape programs in Tennessee and other states. In addition, he contributes articles to “Tennessee Gardener” and other garden/trade magazines; organizes garden tours throughout Tennessee and nearby states; and consults with gardeners, commercial landscapers and growers.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, he attended Cornell University (bachelor’s degree), University of Delaware (master’s degree), and Michigan State University. He has served on the SAPS board since its inception including two terms as president. Other memberships include Perennial Plant Association, Garden Writers Association, American Conifer Society, and Tennessee Nursery and Landscape Association. He and wife Jane are the proud parents of four children and have five grandchildren. His hobbies include gardening, photography and writing.
Southern Appalachian Plant Society is a regional nonprofit educational organization dedicated to providing learning opportunities on plants and gardening through programs, projects and member interactions.
SAPS membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or expert. For more information visit http://saps.us/.