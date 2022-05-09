Submitted by Annemarie M. Dugan
JOHNSON CITY — Performances of “Four Pianos in Praise” will be held Saturday, May 14, at 3 and 7 p.m. in the Grand Hall at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
The unique concert features four grand pianos and eight area pianists.
Proceeds from both performances will benefit the work of Isaiah 117 House, an East Tennessee-based organization that provides safe, loving havens for vulnerable children awaiting foster care.
“We’re thrilled to reprise this beloved concert for music-lovers and support the important and inspiring work of Isaiah 117 House,” said Annemarie Dugan, founder of Mila Vox (which means 1,000 voices), which produces unforgettable performances and supports children’s charities with the proceeds and other hands-on service projects.
“Our organization exists entirely to bring people together in excellent performances that benefit at-risk and underserved children,” Dugan said. “It’s an honor to collaborate with this hard-working charity that serves local kids in what literally may be their loneliest hour. We pray folks will flock to this concert and God will do His usual thing — bless beyond measure,” Dugan said.
Ronda Paulson, who in 2014 established the Isaiah 117 House ministry after personal experience as a foster parent, said, “Isaiah 117 House is so excited to partner with Mila Vox. We are honored to be chosen for their inaugural event. I just love the idea of using their God-given talents to further His work.”
Concert repertoire includes genres for everyone: hymn arrangements, gospel, classical, patriotic, crowd-pleasing show tunes and an encore that organizers say “will bring the house down.”
Tickets are $25 each or $20 each for 10 or more, available online at www.milavox.org or by phone at 423-439-ARTS (2787).