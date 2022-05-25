ROGERSVILLE — Four teachers in Hawkins County Schools have been awarded grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers, Inc., a TVA retiree organization, to develop science, technology, engineering and math education projects to help spark student interest in future careers in STEM-related fields.
The winning teachers are Rachel Horton, St. Clair Elementary; Brittney Rhoton, HCS STEM Academic Coach; Amy Arnold, Surgoinsville Elementary; and Kevin Hilton, Surgoinsville Middle School.
Teachers across TVA’s seven-state region applied for funding of up to $5,000 for projects, and 233 applications were selected. These four teachers were awarded a grant of $5,000 each.
“Hawkins County Schools is fortunate to have received not one, but four of these grants. To receive this many out of the number of applicants speaks highly of our teachers,” said Debbi Pressnell, the school system’s grant writer.
Schools awarded grants must receive their power from a power company local served by TVA; each is served by Holston Electric Cooperative.
The teachers have already put the items they purchased to use.
Horton used the grant to purchase Lego robotics sets at St. Clair Elementary. The students use them to learn problem-solving and coding skills.
Rhoton purchased 3-D printers and filament to be used during the upcoming Innovation Challenge, as well as summer school and throughout the school year. Schools can use them to teach CAD design introduction and 3-D printing.
Arnold purchased iPads and Osmos kits at Surgoinsville Elementary School.
Hilton used his to purchase items to build a city at Surgoinsville Middle School. The students worked collaboratively to build a city of the future that is waste-free. They entered their project in the Future City Competition and won first place.
Since 2018, TVA and BVI have awarded nearly $2 million in STEM grants to support local education.
A full list of grant recipients and information on how to apply for a future STEM grant can be found at www.tvastem.com.