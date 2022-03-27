Submitted by Jocelyn Mathewes
JOHNSON CITY — FoundersForge, a local nonprofit dedicated to underdog entrepreneurs, and East Tennessee State University are teaming up to provide a unique opportunity to students looking to obtain valuable experience at innovative regional startups without having to compete with large companies this spring.
The ETSU Startup Internship Fair, facilitated by FoundersForge, will be held Thursday, April 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the Martha Street Culp Auditorium. The event is designed to ensure that local talent and local businesses grow together, providing new opportunities for innovation and regional growth.
At the ETSU Startup Internship Fair, students will gain access to an abundance of paid and unpaid opportunities for the summer in marketing, software development, accounting/finance, video production and more.
The opportunity helps startups find incredible local talent to grow their businesses, and perhaps even find the next (or first) full-time employee for their venture.
Students gain experience. Building practical work experience can be more valuable to employers than educational credentials. Working with a startup can help students pursue work that really matters, obtain real-life experience, explore fields of interest and open doors to future opportunities for employment.
Startups gain momentum. Large job fairs are often a challenge for smaller companies looking to hire great talent. Competing against larger big-name businesses means they sometimes miss out on the best candidates. But with the ETSU Startup Internship Fair, underdog entrepreneurs can share their mission with local students to find passionate candidates with high potential and build their capacity to do more.
Learn more about FoundersForge at https://myfoundersforge.com.