My Bays Mountain Stories are Many
By Tony Monk
My stories are many. And 600 words? Well, I’ll try. The guy in the picture is Freddy Hilton. This man used to be my Boy Scout leader. Many years ago, he would take us camping just about every weekend, but the first time going, he took us to (you got it) Bays Mountain Park where we hiked over to Feagins Gap to set up camp.
Us boys would have a ball. We’d hike to the fire tower and other places and learn about different flowers and plants, birds, etc. He would take us on the boat ride and to see the show at the planetarium. Then, at night back at camp, we could look up and see so many stars it was like we were back at the planetarium.
We stayed on Bays Mountain several summers during school break. We were there before the cabins were built and the fountain from the spring was improved. I’ve seen how beautiful our mountain is — not just in the summer, but winter as well.
Fred taught us how to find food from the land and how to cook it. We loved to hear his ghost stories around the campfire. We would listen so intently; his voice was all you could hear over all the crickets and bugs of the night. On some nights, he would call in screech owls and they would fly above our heads.
We learned many things back then — things like God, family and country, and the majesty of our mountain and the wildlife that lives on it everywhere. And I treasure all those memories. This man and Bays Mountain left its knowledge and a love for the outdoors in the mind and heart of this old man — and I’m deeply grateful to both. It was only the beginning for me and my Bays Mountain stories.