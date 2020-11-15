Since 1992, Food City has been teaming up with its valued customers to host the annual Race Against Hunger campaign, which raises a substantial amount of money for local hunger relief organizations.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support to numerous hunger relief organizations throughout our market area,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
This year’s program kicked off Nov. 4 and continues through Dec. 1. During that time, Food City customers are invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution as they check out. A full 100% of the proceeds benefit local hunger relief organizations.
Approximately six meals are provided for every dollar donated.
Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway or a $2,500 contribution made to the charity of their choice.
“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. Food City’s Race Against Hunger program is one way we can help those in need right here in our own community,” says Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.
“Thanks to the support of our loyal customers and associates, last year’s program raised over $562,000 and we hope to raise even more this year to benefit our friends and neighbors in need,” says Smith.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 134 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.