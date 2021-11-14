The Race Against Hunger is underway at local Food City stores.
Since 1992, Food City has teamed up with its customers for the annual Race Against Hunger campaign to benefit local hunger relief organizations.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support to numerous hunger relief organizations throughout our market area,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
This year’s program kicked off Nov. 3 and continues through Nov. 30. Food City customers are invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution as they check out, or to round up their order total to the next dollar amount. All of the proceeds raised benefit local hunger relief organizations.
Approximately six meals are provided for every dollar donated.
Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway, or a $2,500 contribution to the charity of their choice.
“Million of Americans need food assistance each year. Food City’s Race Against Hunger program is one way we can help those in need right here in our own community,” said Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.
“Thanks to the support of our loyal customers and associates, last year’s program raised over $602,400, and we hope to raise even more this year to benefit our friends and neighbors in need,” Smith said.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 138 retail outlets throughout Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, North Georgia and Alabama.