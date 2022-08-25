ABINGDON — Food City officials presented a check this week totaling more than $153,500 to United Way of Southwest Virginia to aid Buchanan County, Virginia, flood victims.
“Our friends and neighbors in Buchanan County have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
In the wake of the devastating flooding, Food City teamed up with United Way of Southwest Virginia, WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV and ABC Tri-Cities to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts. The supermarket retailer pledged a $10,000 contribution to kick off the drive.
The seven-day campaign, which ran July 16-22 in Tri-Cities area Food City locations, raised $153,534.13. “We would like to thank our loyal customers and our dedicated team of associates and vendor partners for their continued generosity and the tremendous outpouring of support for our friends in Buchanan County during this critical time of need. We are so blessed to be a part of such a caring and compassionate region,” said Smith.
Customers wishing to participate were given the opportunity to make a monetary contribution at the checkout.
The funds benefit United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund. United Way has been deemed the fiscal agent in charge of the long-term recovery efforts by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
“At its core, Food City is a true community partner, and we are so thankful to have their partnership and unwavering support of our entire region. We are committed to helping as many flood victims as possible to make sure they return to a safe place to live,” said Travis W. Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia.
Food City and its vendor partners also donated more than $260,500 in product to aid area flood victims, including coolers, water, non-perishable foods, Gatorade, and cleaning supplies, as well as a truckload of Cardinal paper products.