Submitted by Karen Jenkins
It was a bright star in the sky that led the magi to find Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago, and another bright star — albeit hoisted by a 100-foot crane — will lead the community to a one-of-a-kind live Nativity in Boones Creek this Christmas season.
Presented by Boone Trail Baptist Church, “Follow the Star” is a free event hosted by The Barn at Boone Falls. It will be held Dec. 16-18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Entrance for the event will be off Boones Creek Road at 113 KLM Drive, Johnson City.
The live Nativity will be a drive-thru experience where families will travel to “Bethlehem” for the census — just as Joseph and Mary did. Guests shouldn’t be surprised to see other travelers on Boones Creek Road on donkeys or walking in tunics and robes, heading to the town as well.
Once families arrive, their names will be taken for the census and the journey will begin. Along the straw-covered streets, families will experience the Christmas story in this living Nativity.
More than 50 church members will play characters in the story along the route, surrounded by dozens of live animals including camels, cattle, sheep and donkeys. A large star, held by a 100-foot crane, will shine above the venue. The star should be visible from a long range in the Boones Creek area. As a treat to visitors, families will receive cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy along the route. At the end, guests will be given a personalized gift reminding them of the reason Jesus came and that he knows us by name. There will also be a Bethlehem market where families can stop for photos with animals, and listen to a live church choir.
Boone Trail Pastor Dwight Jenkins hopes the event will remind the entire community of what the season is all about. “It is our prayer that this will be a refuge from the typical busy nature of the season to help refocus hearts and minds on the beauty of God becoming flesh to provide salvation for all who trust in Him,” Jenkins said.