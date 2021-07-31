Live music is back at Allandale Mansion.
Friends of Allandale will launch its seventh season of concerts “under the stars” Thursday at the Allandale Amphitheater with one of the last live performances by the highly popular Folk Soul Revival.
All of the shows in this year’s August Under the Stars series will be held on Thursdays and present a great opportunity for free family entertainment. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. with food services starting at 6 p.m.
“After having to cancel our sixth season because of the pandemic, Friends is very excited to bring our series back to the Tri-Cities regional community. We are, also, very fortunate that our sponsors stuck with us, and provided us with the support necessary to underwrite the series,” said Jan Stapleton, the FOA president.
This year’s food trucks will include Opie’s Pizza and Backdraft BBQ. Bays Mountain Brewing will also return as the beer vendor for adults 21 and older.
Colette George, FOA vice president, said this year’s lineup should make for a “very exciting season.”
“We were fortunate to be able to keep three out of four of our entertainers from the canceled sixth season, including Folk Soul Revival (Aug. 5), Benny Wilson with Ivy Road (Aug. 12) and SPANK — The 80s (Aug. 19). We are also excited to have Beth Snapp and her band (Aug. 26) return after an absence of several years,” George said.
Those attending any of the shows are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, and to pack a picnic dinner or purchase food from the vendors. In case of rain, the concerts will be held in the Brooks’ Pavilion at the rear of the property. Parking is free and supervised by Kingsport police officers.
For complete details, visit augustunderthestars.com.
Folk Soul Revival (Aug. 5)
After almost 13 years, the country and roots revivalist band announced in late April that 2021 would be its last year performing together. Formed in 2008, the band amassed a strong following known as The Congregation and has appeared at major roots festivals throughout the Southeast.
Over the years, they’ve shared the stage with the likes of Dr. Ralph Stanley, Old Crow Medicine Show, Jason Isbell, Eric Church and others. Their music sits at the crossroads of Kentucky bluegrass, old-time Appalachian, and original country.
The final lineup of the band includes Justin Venable, Brandon Sturgill, Daniel Davis, Chad Light and Justin Louthian.
The Allandale concert on Aug. 5 is the next-to-last performance for the group, with only Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion left on the calendar.
Benny Wilson & Ivy Road (Aug. 12)
A regional music legend, Benny Wilson has been rocking and rolling for over 50 years. Along with Ivy Road, Wilson is a crowd favorite promising fun for the whole family.
SPANK — The 80s (Aug. 19)
An ‘80s cover band for over 20 years now, SPANK and its founder Tom Mann bring a celebration wherever they go. Audiences can’t help but get up to dance and sing along when this band takes the stage.
Beth Snapp (Aug. 26)
Well-connected to the Appalachian environs where she was raised, Snapp is a local crowd favorite who seamlessly blends folk, bluegrass, roots and pure pop to deliver songs that run through a gamut of emotions. The Aug. 26 show will be her third August Under the Stars at Allandale performance.
“Friends is very fortunate that our sponsors from last year remained faithful to our community series and are back this year,” said Terry Huret, treasurer. “Both Eastman Credit Union and Visit Kingsport have been sponsors for all seven seasons, and Eastman has rejoined us for their third year.” Other major sponsors include: Citizens Bank, Allandale Package Store, Champion Chevrolet, Bank of Tennessee, Visit Kingsport and Blue Ridge Properties. Onsite signage is provided by MYCROFT Signs.