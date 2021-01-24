Submitted by Terry Jones
The Foggy Valley comedy crew is returning to the stage at LampLight Theatre in historic downtown Kingsport. The popular slapstick team will present “Foggy Valley: Kidnap Caper.”
Since COVID-19 has even reached into the backwoods of Foggy Valley, the Goodin family has volunteered the use of its Goodin Family Funeral Parlor, Taxidermy, Wedding Chapel and Tanning Bed building as a Coronavirus Vaccination Center. Rich and poor alike gather at this location to receive the vaccine, and that is where the pandemonium begins.
Three thugs — Shank, Slick and Cluck — have been given instructions by the mysterious Mob Father to kidnap the rich Mrs. Worthington. But confusion and chaos occur when Mama Goodin happens to be a “dead ringer” for the rich aristocrat and is taken by mistake.
Spoolie and Wilfred Goodin, along with family friends Rev. Clyde and his sweetheart, Clementine Hogg, and the resident taxidermist, Judy Miller, must find a way to raise money to pay off Mama’s ransom.
Can the Goodin Family come up with a way to raise $1 million? How will Mama escape her kidnappers’ clutches? Considering how crazy her family is, will she even WANT to escape? All will be revealed in “Foggy Valley: Kidnap Caper.”
The family-friendly comedy will run for four consecutive weekends. Remaining dates are Jan. 24, Jan. 29-31, Feb. 5-7, and Feb. 12-14. Times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups get a discount. Doors will open one hour before the show.
LampLight Theatre will offer a Valentine’s weekend special on Saturday, Feb. 13, with a sweetheart dinner theatre option available for $30 a person ($60 a couple).
A special Valentine’s Day package on Feb. 14 is available for pre-purchase. Cost is $40 per couple, and the package includes two tickets, a rose, chocolates, a stuffed animal, and sparkling juice/cider.
LampLight Theatre is working to keep its audiences safe by opening at half capacity to allow for social distancing. Face masks are strongly recommended. Hand sanitizing stations are available and the crew disinfects after each performance. For reservations and more details call the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.net online.