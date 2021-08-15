Submitted by Gary Tucker
A small group gathered recently at the new homeless shelter site in Kingsport to celebrate giving and answer God’s call to serve people in need.
During the gathering, First Presbyterian Church donated $17,000 to the Kingsport Homeless Ministry.
Pastor Mike Shelton of First Presbyterian Church, located on Church Circle in Kingsport, prayed in part that “… these funds, given to the Kingsport Homeless Ministry in honor of Jo Morrison and many others who help lift up our neighbors in need, would glorify God and be multiplied by other people and organizations in the community. May God bless the work in this new shelter to especially help those negatively impacted by mental illness and/or drug abuse.”
“Kingsport is an amazing city filled with compassionate volunteers who are generous with their time, talents and resources. As members of God’s family, we have an opportunity to show Christ’s love by helping make a positive difference in the lives of other people” said Gary Tucker, chairman of FPC’s outreach committee.
C. Don Royston, KHM board treasurer, said “This check is greatly appreciated and hopefully will be one of many that will be received by KHM to make facility improvements and to operate the new shelter.”
Bobby Flowers, KHM board president, thanked Shelton and members of the church for the funds to help bring the shelter to life.
“It is indeed a blessing when God’s people work together,” Flowers said.
“With new pastor Mike Shelton leading our efforts, there is excitement about where God is leading the work of First Presbyterian Church members into the future!” said Bob Stoots, FPC outreach committee vice chair.
First Presbyterian Church has served in Kingsport and beyond for over 100 years.
“The FPC church family helps people inside and outside the church who need a lift in life and someone who cares about them,” Stoots said.
“We have come to the aid of people through a number of nonprofits over the years,” he said, adding that FPC members are planning to be a part of the upcoming Holston Habitat for Humanity Community Faith Build, where “we can join with other churches to help make life a little better for a neighbor in need of affordable housing.”
Donations for the center can be sent to Kingsport Homeless Ministry, Inc., P.O. Box 1124, Kingsport, TN 37662-1125.