Submitted by Joy Branham
Photos courtesy of First Book-Greater Kingsport
First Book-Greater Kingsport recently partnered with Kingsport Friends of the Library to present their second annual Mini Book Fair, a corollary to their long-running book fair held each March, at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. Proceeds from the sale of used books are divided equally between the two organizations.
First Book is a local group whose mission is to provide underprivileged children with free books to take home, with the ultimate goal of stamping out illiteracy by fostering enthusiasm and value for reading.
Currently, First Book-Greater Kingsport is donating money to buy new books for children in four Title 1 schools in Kingsport, three in Sullivan County and four in Scott County, Virginia, in addition to four after-school and summer programs that benefit underprivileged children.
Funded by donations and sales from the book fairs, the volunteers of First Book gifted $38,000 last year to put books in the hands of children. It’s always a pleasure for volunteers to attend a book giveaway and see the delight on the children’s faces.
Illiteracy is the problem, and we can all be part of the solution! Donate time, effort and money to help make books for low-income children a reality.
To make a donation, send checks to First Book-Greater Kingsport, P.O. Box 7488, Kingsport, TN 37664-7488.
Together we can end illiteracy and give all children the chance to become successful readers for life.