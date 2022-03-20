By Carmen Musick
“Love your neighbor as yourself.” — Mark 12:31
KINGSPORT — A ministry event years in the making will finally come to fruition next month when First Baptist Church Kingsport launches Acts of Love: A Day of Community Service.
A massive exercise in being the hands and feet of Christ, Acts of Love will bring hundreds of volunteers together on a single day to benefit multiple individuals and agencies throughout the community.
Danny Silvey, associate pastor of young adults and families at First Baptist Church Kingsport, says the project grew out of a five-year visioning effort the congregation initiated a few years back — one that was delayed (like most things) by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Acts of Love is an outgrowth of that visioning effort, specifically focusing on Christ’s call for us to be his hands and feet, reflecting his words to ‘love our neighbors as ourselves.’ This event provides an opportunity to minister to the needs of those in our hometown,” Silvey said.
Year Three: Being the Hands and Feet of Christ was scheduled for 2021. Then, COVID happened.
“Our planning team decided that this spring provided an opportunity to schedule this event which has been in planning phase for months,” Silvey said.
The Acts of Love: Day of Community Service is now set for Saturday, April 9.
“We are asking anyone who is part of our FBC church family and even those outside our church family to consider volunteering for this community event,” said Silvey.
“There will be a variety of ways to help — from construction and cleanup type jobs to preparing, serving and delivering meals, assisting in thrift store ministries, and even building beds for kids who need them. We will also need crew leaders to help us guide each team.”
There are opportunities to work together in groups, or as a family unit. And everyone is welcome. The goal is to have 200 to 250 volunteers sharing Christ’s love throughout Kingsport that Saturday.
First Baptist Church Kingsport volunteers will join with others who volunteer to serve together in the one-day ministry event at various sites in the Kingsport area. The growing project list includes feeding ministries at Kitchen of Hope, Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank, Gibsontown Ministries and Meals on Wheels; construction and cleaning ministries benefiting Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Salvation Army shelter, Friends in Need, Kingsport Homeless Ministry, Family Promise and more; thrift store ministries at Habitat ReStore and Mission Agape; and various social support and prayer team ministries.
The day will begin with breakfast and devotional reflection in the church fellowship hall. Groups will then disperse to various project sites. More information and a sign-up form can be found at www.fbckpt.org/acts-of-love.